What you will learn

  • Understand the significance of preventing, rather than treating, cancers

  • Understand the link between business and corporate practices and public health.

  • Be aware of and able to promote risk-reduction strategies and healthy lifestyle choices

  • Be able to use this information to impact change at a macro and micro level to influence public health reducing incidences of cancer diagnoses.

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Cancer Prevention: Environment

Week 2

Cancer Prevention: Community Solutions

Week 3

Cancer Prevention: Disparities and Equity

