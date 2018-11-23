Design is the first phase in the digital manufacturing process. In this course, through a series of lectures and hands-on lessons, we’ll examine a designer’s approach to the design and manufacturing process—from concept to 3D model. We’ll start by applying design thinking to understand user needs, and then we’ll explore design criteria as we dive deeper into Autodesk® Fusion 360™ sketching, modeling, rendering, and documentation features.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Conceptual Design
This week covers the fundamentals of laying out multiple sketches for a complex part. With a design like a quadcopter, it is important to understand the artistic freedom and the mechanical constraints. Through concept sketches, we explore the shape and form in various 2D views. This allows us to understand physical volume constraints for components like a controller, batteries, and camera while playing with the overall shape.
2D Sketches to 3D Solid Model
This week expands on our layout sketches and begins to create a solid 3D model. Through the use of some basic and advanced features, we learn various tools of the trade to create complex 3D shapes. We also expand our Autodesk® Fusion 360™ knowledge and skills into the Patch workspace and explore how to add or remove solid geometry with surfaces.
Generative Wing Design
This week's lesson explores creating a complex wing design using freeform tools to make a strong, yet light body. Using sketches as a basis, we explore the pipe and bridge tools in the Sculpt workspace to create an organic generative type design set of features.
Photorealistic renderings
Visual design communication is an essential part of the design review process saving time and costs in refining a design before creating a physical prototype. This week explores how to create realistic images of our quadcopter design to help you communicate your design ideas and to review/refine making a model.
Reviews
During the course i learn new things about the drone design and fusion 360. it really help if i want to design my own drone with my own capabilities.
I liked the course, the Interaction was good. I would be happy to have some extra materials/ websites to read from & learn about the topic rather searching on my own. Just a suggestion
Great course materials for creating 3D models in Fusion 360. But I wish it could focus more on 3D model design rather then learning the specs of the drone.
This Course is very informative. It not only explains Fusion 360 software, but also Design procedure for Multi Rotor Drone.
About the CAD and Digital Manufacturing Specialization
The future of making is here, bringing with it radical changes in the way things are designed, made, and used. And it’s disrupting every industry. With the right knowledge and tools, this disruption is your opportunity—whether you're an entrepreneur, designer, or engineer.
