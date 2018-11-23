About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
CAD and Digital Manufacturing Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Course 3 of 5 in the
CAD and Digital Manufacturing Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Conceptual Design

5 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 139 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

2D Sketches to 3D Solid Model

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 94 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Generative Wing Design

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 42 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Photorealistic renderings

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 36 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes

