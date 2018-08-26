AR
Aug 25, 2020
A really good course. enjoyed building a quadcopter 265 series and plus built my own in the assignment process. well, detailed component selection. will recommend for advanced lessons.
NK
Nov 11, 2019
Very helpful course to get around the basics of using Autodesk Fusion 360 and also had lots of information on how to approach a problem and come up with a plausible solution.
By martin F•
Aug 25, 2018
My worst coursera experience ever, totally off topic, is about selecting drone components and not 3D modeling, confused curriculum. And, after finishing the course assignment following the instructions you fill find once you want to submit your work a total different instructions. The boring and confused course and assignment are probably the reasons that nobody has finished this course, I have been waiting for days now to review peers' submissions, in vain. Thus I can't finish the course.
By Ziad A•
Nov 10, 2019
I learned good techniques in 3D modeling but the thing is that the course is focused in Drone designing which was not what I applied for or wanted to learn and it took a great deal for the course. Also the peer-graded assignment was a problem because it took too long for someone to review my assignment and I waited for 2 weeks after I finished everything.
By Jon W•
Apr 18, 2020
Overall, this course focused very much on drone design and applicable component selection, and not as heavily on the use of the software to produce a variety of geometries. The drone did serve as a good practice project, but the emphasis was on educated parts shopping, especially in the first week and the final assignment's design criteria.
While valuable skills were taught - such as writing and understanding design criteria, making good design choices as informed by available pre-made components, ensuring both their function and compatibility, and accommodating their physical dimensions while proceeding with drafting a model - they would be better fit into a course named for drone design or electronics design, specifically.
Learners following the 5 course F360 specialization, hoping to improve their savvy in the software, may find 2 out of 4 weeks of this syllabus to be a slog.
By Michele C•
Jan 16, 2019
Overall verey good even if I am not too much interested on drone and technical characteristics of the components. Therefore, for example, the part concerning different technical specifications of the batteries or of the flight functions, I have not found them useful for the Autodesk learning course.
All the rest, however, was handled in an appropriate and useful way.
Thank you
By Jobson G B A•
Oct 25, 2018
The course was pretty good. Only the final assignment was a bit too much for the average student, but for engineers, it's exactly what we're expected to do. Maybe if it provided more instructions, other students wouldn't present that many low effort works.
By TAYYABA T•
Aug 8, 2020
Woah! I have come so far to be able to design such an amazing 3d designs with the help of this course which helps me to improve myself and helped me to improve my basic skills and knowledge and ideas to make that happen! This course will help you in every walk of your life. It will teach you creative and fascinating ideas and designs that will make your interest more in 3d model designs amd also helps you in future scoop as well. Thanks for giving such an opportunity to go through this interesting course. I will say to all the beginners that this course will gonna help you alot that can never imagine before! Please look forward to this course! And atlast thank you very much for this opportunity!
By Dustin P•
Nov 21, 2019
In this course, the tools and workflow finally started to make sense. I was able to intuitively switch between sketches, project geometry into sketches, work with fillets, lofts, piping, extrude cuts etc. It all started coming together. One thing that helped me get through the video lessons was to speed up playback speed to +75%. At this pace I could better stay focused on the content and get through the material faster.
By Laura S P V•
Mar 28, 2019
Great content! I really liked to design my own dron using the course knowledge aquired and my own experience in design. I would recommend to update the method of teaching since it is a simple slide presentation class. I´d suggest to leaverage the making of animated or interactive videos but taking into consideration that they do not apply to every session content, instead, using other innovative teaching techniques.
By Nada A A•
May 9, 2019
The course was really helpful. It teaches me a lot. It teaches me not only in the subject of CAD and design process, but also in the subject of electronic component selection. Additionally, the course had encouraged me to try applying the design concepts learnt in making other products such as electric car or humanoid robot body. The course was great, and the instructor was clear and focused.
By EARESH V•
Jun 17, 2020
Learnt very much in course my knowledge has bosted in autodesk fusion 360,now I'm able to create models correctly in fusion 360, nice course for engineering students
By Kasuntha M•
Nov 15, 2020
Great course to get the clear idea about 3D Model Creation with Autodesk Fusion 360. Highly recommend this course. Thanks for the support throughout the course.
By Sam H•
Apr 19, 2018
The video tutorials are great, but the end assignment is a bit confusing, it almost solely focused on the components rather than the design and the 3d modelling (even though there a few points on the design). It took me a while to figure out what was required, as I didn't receive a response to my questions before the deadline of the assignment. But all in all it was a good learning experience!
By Federico G d C•
Dec 5, 2018
The drone was a good practice to lean basic and intermediate skills, but should avoid the component selection, there are more people like me with no interest in drones.
By Jerry C•
Nov 24, 2018
Great course materials for creating 3D models in Fusion 360. But I wish it could focus more on 3D model design rather then learning the specs of the drone.
By Lev G•
Feb 11, 2019
The last task is huge (definitely not 2 hrs), and most of the students just try to cheat.
By Дмитрий Б•
Jan 7, 2019
Great course, but 30% electronic calculations off-topic.
By Dustin C•
Jul 29, 2020
The modeling instruction was good but it required a lot of engagement in drone specifications that weren't related to the aim of the course. I didn't mind learning about that stuff, but making the final assignment so heavily focused on drone math and sourcing drone parts was frustrating.
By Jens E•
Mar 13, 2022
This specialization should be called... `HOW DO I SEARCH FOR COMPONENTS FOR A DRONE ON THE INTERNET ´. You lose a lot of time searching for components for the drone, which could have been used for designing with Fusion 360. A waste of time in my opinion. If the assessment of the last assignment of each course takes at least one week, then this also means a significant financial loss for the student. Apparently the tutors from Autodesk don't take the evaluation of the course assignments very seriously, since about 80% of the submitted assignments by the fellow students are some crap. I could have saved myself a lot of time AND MONEY by also handing in csome rap to pass the course. Very frustrating... Autodesk should revise the specialization and take assignment evaluation more seriously.
By Michele P D L•
Nov 10, 2021
The course in and of itself is great. However, the review system is poorly structured. Forces you to wait to get your certificate even though you submit your work early. This isn't the main issue. My biggest concern is the amount of plagiarism in the assessment that have been handed in. Which is probably caused from the fact that there are NO CLEAR EXAMPLES TO MAKE THE CALCULATIONS REQUIRED FROM THE FINAL ASSESSMENTS. This is a course that is solely dedicated to drones. Whereas the title implies a generality that just isn't there. Appalled by these obvious flaws which nobody seem concerned about.
By David M•
Aug 18, 2020
The course was very helpful with providing knowledge on how to use Fusion 360 for model design. Originally, I felt like the final project was a bit out in the weeds, with its emphasis on components and design criteria considering a drone. After giving my stance some thought, I believe the real point of the final project is to showcase the flexibility of Fusion 360 to make the design and engineering process parallel processes vs. linear processes.
A word to future students: Please be ready to spend some meaningful time on the final project. I reviewed many submissions whose authors obviously didn't read the criteria, or didn't care to put in the work. To perform even minimally well, this isn't necessarily an easy course. You need to do your research when it comes to components, and you need to be ready to run the numbers (especially when it comes to battery selection).
Lastly, don't sell yourself short, and don't give into peer pressure to give full marks to someone who didn't even do the work. But in the same breath, be sure to pay enough attention when you review peers to properly evaluate their work (I had someone comment that they wanted more info regarding thrust to current draw for a motor, when I linked to a graph that literally was thrust vs. current draw! Clearly they out as much effort into reviewing my project as they put into theirs!) Help maintain the integrity of the courses. I really believe this is a good way to skill up and explore now knowledge, and even find a new career path. Good luck, and be well!
By Sahil S•
Aug 13, 2020
Amazing course !! It not only teaches you to create models in fusion 360 but also makes you rethink the design to meet the performance parameters. It makes you realize that designing is not only making aesthetically pleasing models. It's more than that. You need to consider the design criteria and parameters to make the ends meet. I learned more from this course than I initially expected. Thank you Coursera and Autodesk !!
By Ernest W•
Feb 15, 2021
Course was enjoyable, focused on modeling a drone. Personally the final assignment turned out difficult or rather frustrating as most of the time I spend on searching for drone components and calculating their requirements. I understand that it's crucial part of "manufacturing" in broad term so I can't complain, anyway I give it 5 stars even if more modeling features could be shown.
By Upputuri R C•
Jul 13, 2019
I've learned new lessons. It teaches me a lot. It teaches me lot in the subject of CAD and design process, also in the subject of electronics.Also, the course had encouraged me to try applying the design concepts learnt in making other products like HPV's, cars, bikes. The course was great, and the instructor was clear and focused. This course helps me a lot.
By Ajay S•
Jun 7, 2019
one of the best courses to learn on internet.
other courses will teach how to use tools and create a CAD file.
But in this one in particular, I learned how to design a drone along with the calculations and the forces that acts on a drone during flight.
Like thrust created by motor.
and the other electronics used to fly a drone
By Kavin P•
May 7, 2020
This well crafted and perfectly instructed course is the best way to learn modelling with Fusion 360 - with a Project-based learning Concept. The method of instruction used is also amazing! After this course, I find myself confident take on any designing project which requires polished skills.