Learner Reviews & Feedback for Academic Discussions in English by University of California, Irvine

4.5
stars
101 ratings
29 reviews

About the Course

This is the third course in the Learn English: Advanced Speaking and Listening specialization. In this class you will learn about different types of conversations you will have in academic settings. You will also learn some strategies for helping you understand other people's meaning and for helping you express yourself effectively. Learners will record several videos of themselves participating in assigned group discussions with their own friends and upload the videos for peer feedback. While this might seem intimidating, it will be a great opportunity for you to practice and improve your discussion skills. Please note that the free version of this class gives you access to all of the instructional videos and handouts. The peer feedback and quizzes are only available in the paid version....

Top reviews

DC

Aug 18, 2020

Masterfully crafted. Great demonstrations of discussions and excellent analysis of the discussions. The tasks are a bit difficult to complete if you are on your own.

NQ

Jul 23, 2019

Thanks to these lessons, I know how to discuss in the proper way and prepare well for the effective conversation.

1 - 25 of 29 Reviews for Academic Discussions in English

By Mostafa E

Oct 3, 2017

the courses offers options for passing the peer assignments which is impossible for learner who live in non English speaker countries. it ask you to do a video with friends but they ignore the fact that you can't get English speaker friends in our country to do the video. they offer another option which is doing the video with your peers which is also impossible as there is no discussion forum to communicate with your peers. but still the knowledge offered in the course is amazing

By Chitebayeva S Z

Jun 1, 2020

Dear authors of the course, thank you for your interesting, bright and full of knowledge course. I`ve learned much there!!!

By Mohamed B S

Jun 6, 2020

thanks all my lecture and coursera group it really received high academic skill and note taking

By Md. K R

May 5, 2021

This course is very essential for those people who are not from English speaking country.

By Alejandra

Jul 31, 2020

A great option to develop confidence, listening and speaking practicing with others .

By Syr A

May 2, 2017

This course teaches us tips of effective and constructive way of discussing !

By Esteban A

Sep 16, 2020

It's amazing for improve your skills, simply as that

By Sajjad M

Apr 5, 2021

Very useful course, thank you Coursera!!

By ALQOH

Dec 4, 2016

Great course and very great exercises

By Yuming F

Jun 26, 2019

Well organized course. Very helpful.

By Nguyen T N T (

Nov 9, 2020

this course is necessary and useful

By Mohamed A H M

Dec 7, 2017

Very useful that is a great course

By Nikalayonak O

Dec 14, 2016

I like the way it's presented.

By MUHAMMAD A M

Jul 16, 2020

Good course in short time

By Sargyul A

Sep 5, 2020

a very useful course!

By Nguyen T Q

Apr 2, 2021

I agree

By Rosario F C

Sep 28, 2020

amazing

By BAHAA E G

Mar 26, 2020

awesome

By Celina C

Dec 11, 2018

Great¡

By Kübra G

Dec 1, 2020

Great

By le k

Sep 13, 2021

hi

By Johnnery A

Jul 29, 2021

Excellent!

By Babar W

Sep 23, 2020

waiting for more than a month to review my assignment.

