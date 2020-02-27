Chevron Left
Course Overview: https://youtu.be/v1JJ8y_Zq5U Accounting professionals are open up for more tasks and duties that require their professional skills and knowledge nowadays, and yet not exerting their expertise just the way it used to be. Without bogging you down with the mechanics of accounting, this course provides an overview of the multi-faceted role of accounting in business and social contexts. You will get to know the essential of businesses and how they must work around the notions of ethics, the corporate governance (CG) framework and how accountants function as one of the key players in the practices. An thriving area of corporate social responsibility (CSR) is also discussed. An illustrative approach will be adopted and you will be surprised by how closely accounting is related to things happening around you in your daily lives. By the end of the course, you are able to: • Describe the accounting process and different forms of business entities • Explain the regulatory framework of accounting profession, and how the profession can serve information needs of stakeholders of different forms of business entities • Describe the broad framework of ethics, corporate governance, and corporate social responsibility, and their interrelationships • Demonstrate the knowledge and respect of ethical behaviour of individuals, businesses, and professionals including accountants in particular • Explain what are good governance practices and how accounting contributes to such, for both performance and conformance purposes • Identify good or bad corporate governance and CSR practices of businesses, by making reference to real-life incidents...

PE

Jun 28, 2020

One of the best course which provides complete guidance and Carrer development in terms of accounting and business\n\nThanks for Professor Dennis chan for your lecture on this course

AG

Jun 15, 2020

This is one of the unique courses I completed in Coursera. The course is well crafted to bring in lots of concepts which are important while we study/teach business management.

By Peter U

Feb 27, 2020

I sincerely want to say thank you.. coursera it is been a great experience.. I enjoyed every minute I spent learning the subject.. ROLE OF ACCOUNTING.. once more thank you

By John K T

May 16, 2019

Nice

By Md. N

Jun 12, 2020

This course is really helpful. I have learnt about the accounting, business forms, ethics, corporate governance, CSR, etc. through this course. The instructor is awesome. His method teaching, & presentation is excellent! The interview of Sir Leo Lee helped to know about the current change of accounting profession. Thanks.

By Sheetal A

Oct 27, 2020

It's indeed a very good platform that considers the applicability of the subject. Introduces many more avenues of learning within the subject and the presentation skills are truly wonderful. Happy to have attended the same....will inculcate the same in my teaching...

By SALAM M A

Aug 18, 2020

It is incredibly versatile for like myself as it provides excellent prospects of furthering my career. The lecturers are incredibly dedicated to achieve good grades. I have enjoyed every movement

Excellent, are very good quality.

By Prasanth. E

Jun 29, 2020

One of the best course which provides complete guidance and Carrer development in terms of accounting and business

Thanks for Professor Dennis chan for your lecture on this course

By ABIR G

Jun 16, 2020

This is one of the unique courses I completed in Coursera. The course is well crafted to bring in lots of concepts which are important while we study/teach business management.

By Yovana p c

Oct 21, 2021

​Este curso es informativo y fácil de entender.Es muy util sobre todo para los contadores.Muy recomendado.Fue una gran experiencia.

By Aamad U Z

Oct 13, 2021

The course provides a well disciplined and helpful way of learning the relationship between accounting, business and society.

By BAHAREH E O

Mar 14, 2022

This course and the teacher were amazing for accountants and students that want to know about accounting and society.

By Aysha R

Jun 13, 2020

A good course , giving the necessary Information regarding the relation of accounting and business for beginners

By Helen

Sep 2, 2021

Very easy to understand and added more knowledge that I did not know before taking this course

By Wai C R Y

Jul 2, 2021

Simple but well structured. A good beginner course on the overview of Accounting in practice.

By Lady A B

Oct 15, 2020

This course was so nice and easy to understand . I've learned a lot . thank you

By Pablo M

Dec 19, 2021

Good course for get a initial idea of accounting and their social use

By Ryan A F

May 16, 2021

no peer assignment available for review most of the time

By Vanessa S

Sep 8, 2021

It's very educational in the business field

By Myeen u A

Apr 20, 2020

This is absolutely helpful for ours

By Gayathri .

May 31, 2020

VERY NICE COURSE. VERY HELPFUL

By RITHEESH V V

Jul 2, 2020

Excellent & Looking Forward

By Tharun R

Aug 25, 2020

VERY HELPFUL FOR BEGINNERS

By Pooja K

Mar 27, 2019

this course is interesting

By Zandro A

Mar 15, 2020

Very informative WEL

By Dasari S

May 24, 2020

Learned more skills

By HEYRAMB T

Oct 16, 2019

very informative

