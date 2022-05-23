This capstone is the last course in the Data Analytics in Accountancy Specialization. In this capstone course, you are going to take the knowledge and skills you have acquired from the previous courses and apply them to a real-world problem.
- Data Analysis
- Python Programming
- Machine Learning
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
In this module, you will become familiar with the course, your instructor and your classmates, and our learning environment. This orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required to navigate and be successful in this course. You will also learn how Lending Club works, get familiar with the loan dataset and explore the characteristics of features in the dataset.
In this module, you will prepare data for a classification model; then train the model and predict whether a loan will be fully paid with the model. Finally, you will evaluate your model.
In this module, you will construct a loan portfolio with the help of the analysis done in Module 1 and the classification model created in Module 2. You will also explore other ways to improve the portfolio return.
This specialization develops learners’ analytics mindset and knowledge of data analytics tools and techniques. Specifically, this specialization develops learners' analytics skills by first introducing an analytic mindset, data preparation, visualization, and analysis using Excel. Next, this specialization develops learners' skills of using Python for data preparation, data visualization, data analysis, and data interpretation and the ability to apply these skills to issues relevant to accounting. This specialization also develops learners’ skills in machine learning algorithms (using Python), including classification, regression, clustering, text analysis, time series analysis, and model optimization, as well as their ability to apply these machine learning skills to real-world problems.
