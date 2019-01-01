Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Analytics in Accounting Capstone by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About the Course
This capstone is the last course in the Data Analytics in Accountancy Specialization. In this capstone course, you are going to take the knowledge and skills you have acquired from the previous courses and apply them to a real-world problem.
You will be provided with a loan dataset from Lending Club which is the largest peer-to-peer lending platform. You will explore the characteristics of the features in the dataset through statistical analysis, exploratory data analysis and visualization. You will also create a machine learning model to predict whether a loan will be fully paid or not. Finally, you will construct a portfolio with the help of your analysis. The goal is to create a portfolio that achieves better return than the overall return of all loans on the Lending Club platform....