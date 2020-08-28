SC
Jun 11, 2020
If you are lacking with the insights & process to leverage your performance you can absolutely go for this course. This will provide you step by step tools to identify the best within you.
AB
Apr 25, 2021
Simple and it was fun learning, however some reading links are are not working , they have been removed from websites, example from Economics times
By Jaliya S S•
Aug 28, 2020
This Course helps to built your Self Awareness and the big picture of you as well as to improve your performance in your carrier.
By Abdou A E•
Oct 9, 2020
Thanks, it is valuable and open my eyes that there is systematic process available could be used for improving my capability
By Satyendra K C•
Jun 12, 2020
By Vimal U ( G P - O U•
Jan 12, 2021
This course is very helpful to know yourself and your potential. It was very informative to understand how we can achieve optimal performance
By Robert C•
Sep 14, 2020
This course was surprisingly enjoyable and actually tested me within an area that i believed i was already comfortable in.
By Eko A T ( L T•
Jan 17, 2021
This course provide some insights to look into ourselves and reflect what can be done further to improve my performance.
By Mohamed A A ( O - P A•
Dec 28, 2020
The course add value to my knowledge and course material was well selected to deliver the message
By Gislena•
Jan 19, 2018
the explanations were very clear, and the content was very useful
By Aamish J K•
Oct 5, 2020
Thought provoking!
By Kalpesh P•
Sep 27, 2020
More tools to reach to your optimal performance as one can use whichever is seems suitable.Also video accessing has issue on company network so caused delay in completing learning module.
By Nicolás G A•
May 12, 2020
I didnt like this course. I think the support material is not very intresting nor specific and they use a 5 week long program in order to charge you an additional month even if you have finished the quizzes and works you dont get your grade fast enough,
By Jonathan G•
Feb 15, 2018
interesting course. However, I found this very condescending and insulting. As if nobody would know how to perform a job well! As you do a good job and have a command of whatever your function or profession is, that's all you need to know
By Paul N ( G P - H N•
Dec 9, 2020
I found this course really thought inspiring and learned about the theory behind self-analysis and reflection and the range of tools available to collect data. Developing my personal profile and optimization plan was a really self-revealing experience and has given me inspiration for applying what I have learned in the work place. This is a really useful course for anyone working in Talent Management/HR.
By Augusto A Z B•
Apr 19, 2021
Excellent course! I've learned a lot of insights about myself and how to be aware of my own workplace needs and environment. I feel more confident about my capabilities and I'll keep looking forward to interact with more people who are interested in taking this such interesting course.
By Aaditya B•
Apr 25, 2021
By Anthony A•
Feb 13, 2021
This is a good course and expose the very essential virtues that limit us achieving the best of our best.
By Cayetano G O•
Jan 15, 2022
Helped me on how to get more knowledge on own working behaviour. Learned many insights.
By Siddhi V•
Jun 24, 2021
This Course was very much valuable for me. Hope there will so many changes in my life.
By Noura A O A•
Jul 18, 2020
It was a very useful course and included valuable information
By Marcio G•
Mar 23, 2022
One of the best courses I did! thank you so much.
By Saghir A S M T ( D - P•
Aug 4, 2020
Very informative course & will help in making car
By Nadz•
Feb 10, 2019
Thank you my mentors I enjoyed the experience.
By Tariq H M ( O - D M•
Oct 6, 2020
excellent information require hard working.
By Deepika K•
May 29, 2021
It was very informative and helped a lot
By Prinson T ( G P - O T•
Jan 31, 2021
Very much useful...Thank you COURSERA