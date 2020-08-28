Chevron Left
In a very competitive workplace, outstanding performance, versus good performance, can make all the difference in opportunities for retention and advancement. Outstanding performance depends a great deal though on circumstances, the people you are interacting with, the task at hand, and your personality. Do you know what it takes to achieve your optimal performance? In this course you will discover your optimal performance profile in order to turn any situation to your performance advantage. You will (1) learn the optimal performance model, (2) apply the model to your unique profile, (3) test the model via a practical case situation, and (4) articulate your ability to use the model career success. Please Note: This course is scheduled to close new learner enrollment on November 15th, 2021, and fully close on May 15th, 2022. All graded assignments, including peer reviews, must be completed by May 15th in order to be accepted for Certificate credit....

SC

Jun 11, 2020

If you are lacking with the insights & process to leverage your performance you can absolutely go for this course. This will provide you step by step tools to identify the best within you.

AB

Apr 25, 2021

Simple and it was fun learning, however some reading links are are not working , they have been removed from websites, example from Economics times

By Jaliya S S

Aug 28, 2020

This Course helps to built your Self Awareness and the big picture of you as well as to improve your performance in your carrier.

By Abdou A E

Oct 9, 2020

Thanks, it is valuable and open my eyes that there is systematic process available could be used for improving my capability

By Vimal U ( G P - O U

Jan 12, 2021

This course is very helpful to know yourself and your potential. It was very informative to understand how we can achieve optimal performance

By Robert C

Sep 14, 2020

This course was surprisingly enjoyable and actually tested me within an area that i believed i was already comfortable in.

By Eko A T ( L T

Jan 17, 2021

This course provide some insights to look into ourselves and reflect what can be done further to improve my performance.

By Mohamed A A ( O - P A

Dec 28, 2020

The course add value to my knowledge and course material was well selected to deliver the message

By Gislena

Jan 19, 2018

the explanations were very clear, and the content was very useful

By Aamish J K

Oct 5, 2020

Thought provoking!

By Kalpesh P

Sep 27, 2020

More tools to reach to your optimal performance as one can use whichever is seems suitable.Also video accessing has issue on company network so caused delay in completing learning module.

By Nicolás G A

May 12, 2020

I didnt like this course. I think the support material is not very intresting nor specific and they use a 5 week long program in order to charge you an additional month even if you have finished the quizzes and works you dont get your grade fast enough,

By Jonathan G

Feb 15, 2018

interesting course. However, I found this very condescending and insulting. As if nobody would know how to perform a job well! As you do a good job and have a command of whatever your function or profession is, that's all you need to know

By Paul N ( G P - H N

Dec 9, 2020

I found this course really thought inspiring and learned about the theory behind self-analysis and reflection and the range of tools available to collect data. Developing my personal profile and optimization plan was a really self-revealing experience and has given me inspiration for applying what I have learned in the work place. This is a really useful course for anyone working in Talent Management/HR.

By Augusto A Z B

Apr 19, 2021

Excellent course! I've learned a lot of insights about myself and how to be aware of my own workplace needs and environment. I feel more confident about my capabilities and I'll keep looking forward to interact with more people who are interested in taking this such interesting course.

By Anthony A

Feb 13, 2021

This is a good course and expose the very essential virtues that limit us achieving the best of our best.

By Cayetano G O

Jan 15, 2022

Helped me on how to get more knowledge on own working behaviour. Learned many insights.

By Siddhi V

Jun 24, 2021

This Course was very much valuable for me. Hope there will so many changes in my life.

By Noura A O A

Jul 18, 2020

It was a very useful course and included valuable information

By Marcio G

Mar 23, 2022

One of the best courses I did! thank you so much.

By Saghir A S M T ( D - P

Aug 4, 2020

Very informative course & will help in making car

By Nadz

Feb 10, 2019

Thank you my mentors I enjoyed the experience.

By Tariq H M ( O - D M

Oct 6, 2020

excellent information require hard working.

By Deepika K

May 29, 2021

It was very informative and helped a lot

By Prinson T ( G P - O T

Jan 31, 2021

Very much useful...Thank you COURSERA

