Learner Reviews & Feedback for Act on Climate: Steps to Individual, Community, and Political Action by University of Michigan

Are you concerned about climate change? Would you like to learn how to address and respond to this challenge? If so, this course is for you. Act on Climate: Steps to Individual, Community, and Political Action is intended to help learners understand, address and respond to climate change as individuals and in partnership with their communities and political leaders. The course focuses on how to translate learning into action on climate change in the areas of food, energy, transportation and the built environment (cities). This course was co-developed and taught by Michaela Zint, Professor of Environmental Education and Communication, and University of Michigan Students. A range of academic climate change experts and professional leaders are featured. As a result of completing this course, you will be able to: 1) Identify individual, community, and political actions you can engage in to effectively address and respond to climate change. 2) Describe how insights from the social sciences can be employed to create change at the individual, community, and political levels. 3) Feel empowered to continue to influence how you, your community, and political leaders address and respond to climate change. Use #UMichActonClimate on social media to share what you're doing and connect with other learners....

NJ

Jan 12, 2019

Great course, every information is shared related with climate change, best part is conversations between expert and a undergraduate/Phd students, giving there views and different questions.

LM

May 24, 2020

I found this course helpful and hopeful. The content structure is optimal for easy learning. You can finish the course with a better idea of the role you have in climate action.

By Marie j

May 18, 2020

This was an excellent course. It should how you can do something at the individual level all the way up to your community. Your community can be where you live or your community of friends. I loved how now i can take what i learned from this course and not only apply it but also pass on what i learned to my friends.

I highly recommend this course

By Tharindu J

May 19, 2020

Congrats to University of Michigan, Act on Climate staff (and students) for putting together a very informative and relevant MOOC for any person around the world looking to understand the complexity and enormity of the issues in our systems and the levels of concerted effort that will be required by us in order to overcome perilous times ahead.

By Dr S G B

Sep 23, 2020

Thank you Coursera for thinking of this Amazing course, amazing content and unique effort for giving insight into Energy transportation climate change and individual climate action plan.I really enjoyed every single module and gained a lot of important information about climate. Everyone must join this stimulating course.

By Meheroze A H

May 17, 2021

Highly Contemporary & Interesting Subject, and for sure, that would not only enhance anyone's Knowledge but also make him/her, aware of the latest Climate Crisis. Moreover, such lesson has been taught by extremely Sound & Competent Professor/s as well.

Meheroze Al Hassan_Dhaka_Bangladesh.

By Jenipher C M

Oct 31, 2017

Just the right kind of course, so timely and relevant to environmental justice from all the four corners of the global. learning social changes that impact climate change issues is the future to sustainability in all developmental efforts globally. Thank University of Michigan!

By jamsheed S

Feb 7, 2019

it was an awesome course. it's first time that i was having an online course. i enjoyed it very much and hoping to have other courses from university of Michigan. Thanks to all specially the adviser , mentor , interviewer and all who made this course.

By Lutchmae M

May 25, 2020

By Marcus T

Aug 7, 2020

Thanks for a University the Michigan an a Coursera. They're a Great School for a News Plans a Future. Thank You Very Much!!!!

By Pascal Y C S

Aug 19, 2017

Thanks to all for this fantastic course on Climate Change and for showing us how we can make our contribution.

By Gabor S

Jun 13, 2019

Excellent course, good activities, nice people to work with. Thanks!

By Dr. V P

Aug 4, 2017

It should be compulsory for every individual.

By Cardial M

Jul 23, 2020

Best ever,... 🥰😁

By Fareeha A

May 17, 2022

Overall, the course was good, I learnt many new things about climate change mitigation and adaptation. I learnt that both individual and communnity level steps are required to bring a change, particularly in case of climate change. We should definitely move to sustainability for the survival of us as well as our future generation. I know, change lifestyle at individual level is difficult, if you live in a society that does not care about climate change, but it is not impossible.

By Aaron T

Oct 26, 2020

This course goes into the weeds when it comes to the steps individual, community and political actions that can be taken to reduce our environmental impact on the planet and perhaps, leave a better planet for future generations!

By Jenny L L

Sep 21, 2020

Perfect workload for a week, great steps tp reflect your own behavior and great ways to participate in facing climate change. The optional sources are really good to get to know more about the subjects of the week!

By Joseph B P

Dec 3, 2020

This course gives fundamental knowledge to understanding climate change and how anyone can act on climate on the individual, community, and political level. Comprehensively structured and easy to understand!

By Nikhil J

Jan 13, 2019

By Ximena M

Jul 8, 2020

Amazing course, amazing content and an amazing community. I really enjoyed every single module and gained a lot of important information about climate. 100% recommended.

By Bruno V S

Nov 11, 2019

Wonderful Course! Perfect for all those who seek to actually change the environmental crises we are facing in the 21st Century.

By Dr. V B K

Sep 28, 2020

A very well designed course. It improves the knowledge, and stimulates ones heart to save the planet earth

By Kavitha

May 22, 2020

Live green and go blue .Thanks for this excellent course. Gain more knowledge about climate change.

By Angela F

Dec 28, 2018

Great information and realistic ways to take the information and bring it to your own daily life.

By Maria G S M

Jun 20, 2020

Excellent cours. You can learn how to take action in different levels about climate change.

By PATRICIA E P S

Feb 3, 2019

I learnt more and I am going to study an specialization on Tourism taking care The Earth

By Paulo

Dec 20, 2017

Excellent course, with resources to understand climate change and how act on it.

