ADP Accountant Connect Certification by Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
About the Course
The Accountant Connect Certification Program is designed to provide you with the knowledge, skills, and expertise needed to become proficient in the use and application of Accountant Connect.
Co-developed with Rootworks – the accounting profession’s premier firm improvement organization – and presented by its founder Darren Root, CPA, Accountant Connect product developer Rhonda Shurter, and experts from Wolters Kluwer – the self-study curriculum provides a thorough review of the key tasks and features of Accountant Connect that can help to modernize your firm’s payroll process, improve efficiency, and strengthen advisory services.
Upon passing the exam, you’ll obtain an official certificate, 3 CPE Credits, as well as a digital badge, to help strengthen your firm’s marketing and showcase your expertise. Add it to your firm’s website and share it on social media with current and prospective clients to further solidify your role as their most trusted advisor.
Important Note: We recommend that you are an active user of Accountant Connect to register for this certification program. If you are a RUN Partner/Wholesaler please access Accountant Connect through the RUN platform. You can otherwise, access the Accountant Connect tool at the following link: https://www.adp.com/logins/adp-accountant-connect.aspx.
Certification Benefits:
Upon successful completion of the program, you’ll unlock many valuable benefits that can help both your firm and your clients, including:
• Recognition as a Certified Partner in ADP Accountant Connect
• An expanded skillset to perform advanced tasks using Accountant Connect
• Help to enhance your firm’s efficiency and earnings potential
• Expanded career opportunities
• Earn 3 CPE credits from Wolters Kluwer CPELink while earning your certification
• Exclusive promotions and discounts made available throughout the year to Certified Partners
Program Content:
This 3-hour and 15-minute course reviews the key tasks and features of Accountant Connect and prepares you for the certification exam. Topics include adding and working with clients, automating reports and tax forms, advising clients with the analysis tools, and leveraging the products and services offered through Accountant Connect, including the Wolters Kluwer’s CCH Resource Library.
Getting Started:
In order to earn your Certified Partner in ADP Accountant Connect certification, at the end of this self-study curriculum here in Coursera, you must:
• Register for the certification exam by clicking the link provided at the end of this course and following the instructions for purchase. The cost of the exam is $295.
• Pass the certification exam....