About this Course

6,666 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Advanced Data Science with IBM Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Advanced Data Science with IBM Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1 - Identify DataSet and UseCase

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2 - ETL and Feature Creation

2 hours to complete
3 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3 - Model Definition and Training

2 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Model Evaluation, Tuning, Deployment and Documentation

3 hours to complete
5 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ADVANCED DATA SCIENCE CAPSTONE

View all reviews

About the Advanced Data Science with IBM Specialization

Advanced Data Science with IBM

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder