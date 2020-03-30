In this course you will learn how to quickly and easily get started with Artificial Intelligence using IBM Watson. You will understand how Watson works, become familiar with its use cases and real life client examples, and be introduced to several of Watson AI services from IBM that enable anyone to easily apply AI and build smart apps. You will also work with several Watson services to demonstrate AI in action.
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Deep Learning
- Application Programming Interfaces (API)
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Machine Learning
- watson
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Watson AI Overview
This week, you will learn how Watson AI works. You will understand the many ways Watson AI is helping professionals and businesses reimagine their workflows, learn more from less data, and protect their insights.
Watson AI Services
This week, you will learn about some of the Watson AI services offered on the IBM Cloud. You will understand how organizations can use Watson AI services and the types of situations in which each service applies.
More Watson AI Services
Watson in Action
This week, you will learn about common use cases for AI, and look at some case studies involving Watson AI. You will also experience and demonstrate AI in action yourself using Watson.
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM GETTING STARTED WITH AI USING IBM WATSON
The name says it all. It's literally a starting point. The use cases are interesting. Onlyt if the exercises were a little more engaging...
interesting course with special watson studio and Watson ADNOC Artificial Intelligence geological Rock Layer System is more beneficial which enhance my skill.
This is an excellent introduction, at times it seemed a little like advertising, as I felt I was getting a subtle sales pitch, for that, I will take off a star.
Extremely useful... It cleared all my doubts regarding the pros and cons the technology...\n\nGot to know how some of the successful business flourished and expanded themselves...
Frequently Asked Questions
