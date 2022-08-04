Placeholder
Complete any of the Google Cloud Specializations on Coursera and have a chance to win a Google Cloud t-shirt!
Learners who complete any of the eligible Google Cloud Specializations between Sept 1 through Sept 26, 2022 stand a chance to claim a Google Cloud t-shirt. Hurry, offer valid while supplies last!

About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Coursera

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1

2 hours to complete
3 readings

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder