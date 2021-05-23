Aprenda a analizar datos con Python. Este curso lo llevará desde los conceptos básicos de Python hasta la exploración de muchos tipos diferentes de datos. Aprenderá a preparar datos para el análisis, realizar análisis estadísticos simples, crear visualizaciones de datos significativas, predecir tendencias futuras a partir de datos, ¡y más!
- Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
- Chi-Squared (Chi-2) Distribution
- Linear Regression
- Yottabyte
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Importar Conjuntos de Datos
Organización de los datos
Análisis Exploratorio de Datos
Desarrollo del Modelo
Super recomendado. Al final, siento que faltó practicar un laboratorio de los últimos temas.
Pude aprender bastante en poco tiempo, estoy muy contento
Excelente, cada día aprendo mas...muchas gracias...
