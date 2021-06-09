Chevron Left
Análisis de datos con Python by IBM

4.6
stars
22 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

Aprenda a analizar datos con Python. Este curso lo llevará desde los conceptos básicos de Python hasta la exploración de muchos tipos diferentes de datos. Aprenderá a preparar datos para el análisis, realizar análisis estadísticos simples, crear visualizaciones de datos significativas, predecir tendencias futuras a partir de datos, ¡y más! Tópicos cubiertos: 1) Importación de conjuntos de datos 2) Limpiar los datos 3) manipulación del marco de datos 4) Resumen de los datos 5) Creación de modelos de regresión de aprendizaje automático 6) Construcción de canalizaciones de datos El análisis de datos con Python se entregará a través de conferencias, laboratorio y asignaciones. Incluye las siguientes partes: Bibliotecas de análisis de datos: aprenderá a usar las bibliotecas Pandas, Numpy y Scipy para trabajar con un conjunto de datos de muestra. Le presentaremos pandas, una biblioteca de código abierto, y la usaremos para cargar, manipular, analizar y visualizar conjuntos de datos interesantes. Luego, le presentaremos otra biblioteca de código abierto, scikit-learn, y usaremos algunos de sus algoritmos de aprendizaje automático para construir modelos inteligentes y hacer predicciones interesantes. Si elige tomar este curso y obtener el certificado del curso de Coursera, también obtendrá una insignia digital de IBM. OFERTA POR TIEMPO LIMITADO: La suscripción cuesta solo $ 39 USD por mes para acceder a materiales calificados y un certificado....

Reviews

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Análisis de datos con Python

By Elton M C L

Jun 9, 2021

IBM/Coursera Data Science Professional Certificate opened the doors of knowledge of the world of data science, and made me more prepared and inspired to continue expanding the search for knowledge in data science my special thanks Coursera/IBM!

By Carlos A A P

Aug 24, 2021

Super recomendado. Al final, siento que faltó practicar un laboratorio de los últimos temas.

By Dis E C B

May 23, 2021

Excelente, cada día aprendo mas...muchas gracias...

By Valentina V

Dec 5, 2021

Malos Labs, aveces no cargan

By cesar s

Mar 23, 2022

Pude aprender bastante en poco tiempo, estoy muy contento

By Juan G

Feb 9, 2022

Genial

By EDUARDO L

Feb 9, 2022

Very basic course, but IBM has a lot to offer

