CP
Aug 23, 2021
Super recomendado. Al final, siento que faltó practicar un laboratorio de los últimos temas.
CS
Mar 22, 2022
Pude aprender bastante en poco tiempo, estoy muy contento
By Elton M C L•
Jun 9, 2021
IBM/Coursera Data Science Professional Certificate opened the doors of knowledge of the world of data science, and made me more prepared and inspired to continue expanding the search for knowledge in data science my special thanks Coursera/IBM!
By Carlos A A P•
Aug 24, 2021
By Dis E C B•
May 23, 2021
Excelente, cada día aprendo mas...muchas gracias...
By Valentina V•
Dec 5, 2021
Malos Labs, aveces no cargan
By cesar s•
Mar 23, 2022
By Juan G•
Feb 9, 2022
Genial
By EDUARDO L•
Feb 9, 2022
Very basic course, but IBM has a lot to offer