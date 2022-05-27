About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Introduction to Business Analytics and Information Economics Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • strategy
  • Accounting
  • Data Analysis
  • Big Data
  • Innovation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Introduction to Business Analytics and Information Economics Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Business Analytics and Information Economics Capstone Introduction

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 3 readings
2 hours to complete

Milestone 1 Selecting an Organization and Learning About Its Data

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Milestone 2 Generating Data Monetization Ideas

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Milestone 3 Assessing Idea Feasibility

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Milestone 4 Articulating the Business Case

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the Introduction to Business Analytics and Information Economics Specialization

Introduction to Business Analytics and Information Economics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder