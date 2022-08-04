Learner Reviews & Feedback for Analytics, Law, and Athlete Representation by The State University of New York
About the Course
In this course, we will discuss the interplay of law, data analysis, and athlete representation using the athlete's career path trajectory as the focus. The intent is to introduce data analytical tools, laws, & regulations applicable to athlete representation throughout various stages of an athlete’s career. The primary focus is on athlete development and representation within the regulatory frameworks of federal and state laws and other pertinent rulemaking authorities, including pro sports unions....