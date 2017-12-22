About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 38 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Node.Js
  • Angularjs
  • Reactive Programming
  • Typescript
Instructor

Offered by

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(18,201 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

10 hours to complete

Front-End JavaScript Frameworks Overview: Angular

10 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 242 min), 23 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Angular Services, Routing and Single Page Applications

8 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 201 min), 18 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Angular Forms, Angular and Reactive JavaScript

8 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 254 min), 19 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

11 hours to complete

Client-Server Communication

11 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 307 min), 24 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

