This course concentrates mainly on Javascript based front-end frameworks, and in particular the Angular framework (Currently Ver. 6.x). This course will use Typescript for developing Angular application. Typescript features will be introduced in the context of Angular as part of the exercises. You will also get an introduction to the use of Angular Material and Angular Flex-Layout for responsive UI design. You will be introduced to various aspects of Angular including components, directives and services. You will learn about data binding, Angular router and its use for developing single-page applications. You will also learn about designing both template-driven forms and reactive forms. A quick introduction to Observables, reactive programming and RxJS in the context of Angular is included. You will then learn about Angular support for client-server communication through the HTTP client and the use of REST API on the server side. A quick tour through Angular animation support and Angular testing rounds off the course. You must have either completed the previous course in the specialization on Bootstrap 4, or have a working knowledge of front end web-UI frameworks to be able to navigate this course. Also a good working knowledge of JavaScript, especially ES 5 is strongly recommended.
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Node.Js
- Angularjs
- Reactive Programming
- Typescript
Offered by
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Front-End JavaScript Frameworks Overview: Angular
In this module we get a quick introduction to front-end JavaScript frameworks, followed by an introduction to Angular. We will also learn about Angular components and their templates.
Angular Services, Routing and Single Page Applications
In this week, you learn about data binding in Angular. You will learn how to design basic services. You will learn about Angular router and its use in designing single page applications. You will also learn about single page applications and use Angular Router to design single page applications.
Angular Forms, Angular and Reactive JavaScript
In this module we study Angular support for forms and form validation. Both template-driven forms and reactive forms will be introduced. You will also learn about Promises. Then you will learn briefly about reactive programming, RxJs and its use in Angular.
Client-Server Communication
In this module you will explore client-server communication using both Angular HTTP module and the REST API. You will get a brief introduction to animation support in Angular and create a custom attribute directive. You will also learn about testing, building and deploying Angular applications.
Reviews
- 5 stars79.85%
- 4 stars15.47%
- 3 stars2.57%
- 2 stars0.63%
- 1 star1.45%
TOP REVIEWS FROM FRONT-END JAVASCRIPT FRAMEWORKS: ANGULAR
The Angular course is very interactive. I learned a lot of things about angular and how to use it appropriately. This really helped me to develop my front-end development skills.
Course content was well designed but I personally felt that it is not for the absolute beginners. I got to know about architecture and design pattern of angular Thanks for this great course..
One of the excellent courses I have taken. I learned a lot from this course. Really useful and very detailed. Prof. Jogesh K. Muppala is a great instructor who has advanced teaching methods.
Jogesh Muppala is an excellent instructor! He explains very well the concepts of the framework (Angular) which let the student understand the topic in the right way.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.