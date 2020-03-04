SD
Jun 13, 2020
Overall it is a great course.It would be appreciated if the mistakes in the instructions are rectified and the syntax which are outdated are updated in instructions which are provided with the course.
MW
May 17, 2020
The instructor was knowledgeable, patiently explained all aspects of the lectures and assignments, and provided useful exercises to acquire the skills of Angular framework. I even liked the dad jokes!
By Sriram K•
Mar 4, 2020
The course is a bit dated, it uses angular 6 , now it is 9
I have angular 9 installed globally on my machine and the exercise does not even compile.
I want a refund of the subscription please.
By Bachir C•
May 5, 2020
I previously rated it as 5 stars, when I came to real life, the course is based on very old material, this is not acceptable at all !
By Sadiksha•
Nov 29, 2018
This is a very good course on Angular whether you already have an experience with angular.js or only experience in javascript. This course provides with hands on experience with the concepts.
By shubhi d•
Jun 14, 2020
By Jad C•
Aug 7, 2018
Jogesh Muppala is an excellent instructor! He explains very well the concepts of the framework (Angular) which let the student understand the topic in the right way.
By Max-Elie S•
Aug 19, 2018
First, this is a great course to get familiar with a modern JavaScript web development framework. However, a lot of the course material is out of date.
This is mostly due to library versions changing at a fast rate, sometimes making instructions in the videos impossible to follow. Updated instructions are available in text format. The Test driven development section, for me, was the most frustrating. I did entice me to learn more about it, but I will have to do that elsewhere.
By Matt W•
May 18, 2020
By Kajal D•
Jan 1, 2019
Although videos are outdated but you have maintained updated angular's document which helped a lot.
Also reaching out to you for any doubt was easy
By Shawn A•
Feb 2, 2019
Most concepts are clearly explained and the assignments are helpful
By Kishore K B•
Jan 20, 2019
I learnt a lot of new things from this course
By Suzuma A B•
Jan 2, 2019
i really like it .....
By Javier G H•
Jan 30, 2019
Great course!!!!
By Bimal C K•
Feb 1, 2019
Very Nice!!!
By kailas s•
Jan 30, 2019
it was good
By Peter S•
Nov 22, 2017
The second of 5 courses in the specialization. The 5 courses are 5 small shining gems: all extraordinarily well structured, up to date and to the point. The whole series is a complete overhaul of the material from an earlier specialization. The material has been updated and restructured. In this case the material moves from AngularJS to Angular(2). I took the old courseseries, but even then the new series was worthwhile for me.
By Gustavo H C L•
May 8, 2020
Great content! I loved the explanations and material that the instructor gave to us through the course.
I was used to AngularJS and a little scared about the fact that Angular is an entire framework to learn. I heard that this framework was difficult to learn, but with this course I learned at least the sufficient knowledge to participate in projects where Angular is used.
By Teo Y Z•
Jul 22, 2019
I really enjoy this course so much. Just that maybe because of some version problem, i am not able to complete unit testing section, but it is optional, still fine.
By Ivan M•
Jun 1, 2019
There are way better quality online courses out there like Dan Wahlin's (angular.js, angular2) or Mongo University, where not only the information found in the Reference Guide is being taught, but the very concepts behind every aspect of the framework are being explained, ensuring better understanding of how things work. Course instructor clearly lacks teaching and speaking skills to the point it's not worth time spent listening to the instructions but instead concentrate on the code analysis and reference material.
By ISLAM K•
Mar 5, 2020
angular application always crash because of versions incompatibilities , and you will not find a support or the proper ways to solve the issue
last time i followed instructions carefully , then at last after i installed font awesome module it crashed again my angular platform
By Ablajan S•
Dec 23, 2017
One of the excellent courses I have taken. I learned a lot from this course. Really useful and very detailed.
Prof. Jogesh K. Muppala is a great instructor who has advanced teaching methods.
By Deleted A•
Jun 29, 2020
I was unable to understand the basics of the angular , file structure not explained properly, directly jumped into creating components using CLI commands . Can be enhanced by teaching more essential things about angular diving into the basics.
By Lee-on P•
May 25, 2019
It doesn't get updated so you end up with stale packages and tons of errors that leave you clueless about whether it is your fault or just stale package versions
By Sumit D•
May 5, 2020
Very good course for a person who wants to learn from scratch. The assignment part is the best for testing whether you're really learning or not. So overall very goof course on Angular framework.
By Juan C•
Apr 20, 2020
I think the course is great to get the fundamentals of Angular 6. The only reason I don't rate it with 5 starts is because is out of date. At the time I took the course the Angular version available was 9. In spite of that, I think the content is adequate and focalizes in the basics needed to start a personal project.
By Rob J•
Jun 2, 2018
Versions of the various Angular modules that are used in the lessons are not up to date