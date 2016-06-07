Chevron Left
In this MOOC, you will learn how to better anticipate the future, and reinvent yourself and your activity accordingly. By the end of the course, you’ll be able to account for the broader context and the possible convergence of long-term trends, and thus be able to develop a long-term, consistent strategy and vision, beyond mere day-to-day tactics. Thanks to this approach and mindset, you will become more agile and more resilient in a highly complex and uncertain landscape. In this class, you will not only learn the academic and theoretical aspects of strategic foresight, uncertainty and planning. We will also discuss very practical examples, ranging from a discussion on choosing the best outfit for a walk in the countryside to building a vision and strategy for a corporation as a CEO. In practical assessments, you will apply this broad approach to sample examples as well as to your personal and professional challenges. So if you are an entrepreneur, this course will help you identify the new ideas, the new business model and/or the new products that will help you remain relevant in the future. If you are a manager or an executive, by taking this course, you will be able to test whether your current approach and allocation of resources are appropriate given tomorrow's possible challenges. More generally, all kinds of decision-makers who look to think more strategically about their position and seek to improve it will find this course useful to think about the future constructively....

CD

Apr 24, 2020

Thank you for this course. I enjoyed its format. Videos are very rich of information and readings help us understand notions thanks to concrete and current examples.

PP

Jul 2, 2020

This course is different from other courses, it's not about memorizing or predicting. You will learn to rethink, redesign and reinvent.

By wabi c

Jun 7, 2016

Great course about anticipation, resilience and how we can re-invent ourself to be more optimistic about life

By Stephen R

Apr 6, 2018

Really loved this course. Was able to apply the horizon scanning assignment to my current work environment.

By Jean-Sébastien R

May 22, 2020

Je m'attendais à plus. Le sujet est éminemment pertinent en période actuelle. Voici quelques point qui pourraient améliorer le cours;

-Vidéos plus long avec plus de matière

-Revoir les liens afin que tous les documents, vidéos, articles soient toujours accessible

-Plus de clarté à savoir la portée du choix de l'acteur initialement

-Possibilité de faire un 'course pack' qui inclut les articles de lectures suggérés (quitte à payer le cours plus cher initialement. Le choix de prendre des articles spécifiques n'est pas toujours offert, s'abonner à un journal en entier pour la lecture d'un seul article n'est pas pertinent).

By Fred V

Mar 24, 2021

This course contains a lot of waffle and little hard contents.

By Frederic B

May 15, 2020

Very good and interesting MOOC that helped me get words and an analytical grid on what I had already sensed, without being able to phrase it. Jeremy Ghez goes straight to the point and choses varied examples to illustrate his words properly, which allowed me as well to read papers I usually never read, bringing me other visions of reality.

By Jack H

Jul 30, 2020

This is a great course for most professionals and entrepreneurs to be able to shape their career, businesses and communities. It prompts you to think about forces that could potentially shape future outcomes but contrasts from predictions. The lecturer is passionate about the field and a good presenter.

By Clémence D

Apr 25, 2020

Thank you for this course. I enjoyed its format. Videos are very rich of information and readings help us understand notions thanks to concrete and current examples.

By Perry P

Jul 3, 2020

This course is different from other courses, it's not about memorizing or predicting. You will learn to rethink, redesign and reinvent.

By Laetitia D

Feb 1, 2018

Highly valuable course with concrete applications in any domains!

By Maria J A

May 7, 2018

Very interesting and with good content

By Alvaro F

Mar 30, 2019

This is a great course!!

By Vanesa O

Jun 25, 2017

So good so far! :)

By Jean-brice B

Nov 19, 2017

excellent cours.

By Bertrand K

Sep 13, 2016

All in all this was a very good course. Jeremy Ghez is a bright and inspiring teacher. The content of the course was extremely interesting and well put together. I would have certainly enjoyed to have some sections of the course expanded, which was my only disappointment. I thought the assignments were very well handled and def

By Ciaran B

Jan 11, 2017

This is an excellent course - really stimulating and very practical as well. Jeremy Ghez teaching is highly engaging and thought provoking. Well worth the time and effort!

By FabienR

Nov 30, 2017

Very interesting course. Unfortunately, the scoring system doesnt allow to be really challenged.

