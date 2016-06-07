CD
Apr 24, 2020
Thank you for this course. I enjoyed its format. Videos are very rich of information and readings help us understand notions thanks to concrete and current examples.
PP
Jul 2, 2020
This course is different from other courses, it's not about memorizing or predicting. You will learn to rethink, redesign and reinvent.
By wabi c•
Jun 7, 2016
Great course about anticipation, resilience and how we can re-invent ourself to be more optimistic about life
By Stephen R•
Apr 6, 2018
Really loved this course. Was able to apply the horizon scanning assignment to my current work environment.
By Jean-Sébastien R•
May 22, 2020
Je m'attendais à plus. Le sujet est éminemment pertinent en période actuelle. Voici quelques point qui pourraient améliorer le cours;
-Vidéos plus long avec plus de matière
-Revoir les liens afin que tous les documents, vidéos, articles soient toujours accessible
-Plus de clarté à savoir la portée du choix de l'acteur initialement
-Possibilité de faire un 'course pack' qui inclut les articles de lectures suggérés (quitte à payer le cours plus cher initialement. Le choix de prendre des articles spécifiques n'est pas toujours offert, s'abonner à un journal en entier pour la lecture d'un seul article n'est pas pertinent).
By Fred V•
Mar 24, 2021
This course contains a lot of waffle and little hard contents.
By Frederic B•
May 15, 2020
Very good and interesting MOOC that helped me get words and an analytical grid on what I had already sensed, without being able to phrase it. Jeremy Ghez goes straight to the point and choses varied examples to illustrate his words properly, which allowed me as well to read papers I usually never read, bringing me other visions of reality.
By Jack H•
Jul 30, 2020
This is a great course for most professionals and entrepreneurs to be able to shape their career, businesses and communities. It prompts you to think about forces that could potentially shape future outcomes but contrasts from predictions. The lecturer is passionate about the field and a good presenter.
By Clémence D•
Apr 25, 2020
By Perry P•
Jul 3, 2020
By Laetitia D•
Feb 1, 2018
Highly valuable course with concrete applications in any domains!
By Maria J A•
May 7, 2018
Very interesting and with good content
By Alvaro F•
Mar 30, 2019
This is a great course!!
By Vanesa O•
Jun 25, 2017
So good so far! :)
By Jean-brice B•
Nov 19, 2017
excellent cours.
By Bertrand K•
Sep 13, 2016
All in all this was a very good course. Jeremy Ghez is a bright and inspiring teacher. The content of the course was extremely interesting and well put together. I would have certainly enjoyed to have some sections of the course expanded, which was my only disappointment. I thought the assignments were very well handled and def
By Ciaran B•
Jan 11, 2017
This is an excellent course - really stimulating and very practical as well. Jeremy Ghez teaching is highly engaging and thought provoking. Well worth the time and effort!
By FabienR•
Nov 30, 2017
Very interesting course. Unfortunately, the scoring system doesnt allow to be really challenged.