Apr 3, 2020
This course was really nice. It helped me to learn basics of docker, kubernetes. Also, learnt how to debug apps in GCP. It's really nice learning experience. Thanks a lot!
Jun 28, 2019
Loved the course. It helped me put a lot of features together. One feedback for Coursera is to include all PDFs in a resource area like they did for the first course.
By Neil T•
Jul 17, 2019
Final Quiz: Debugging, Monitoring, and Performance Tuning
3. Question 3
"You can execute the gRPC calls for Cloud Datastore and Cloud Pub/Sub in series"
This is a statement, not a question.
By N V•
Nov 2, 2018
GCP feels like a game changer. Just wish the content was done justice by better presentation.
By senn l•
Sep 13, 2019
Overall this specialization is learning to deliver applications on GCP cloud. I have noticed that many costs are hidden and the cost factors are unknown until after launch. Enterprise cloud users (management) are usually shocked because they only see the bill after production launch, it would be too late for them to change anything ( learned that from using AWS). To be helpful and be fair to enterprise users, Cloud vendor(s) should integrate cost threshold configuration settings to supporting features along with providing GCP system engineer to work with the clients on the initial deliverable.
By DUC N•
Jul 7, 2019
I made a chatbot using what i've learned from the course https://www.messenger.com/t/gcpquizbot
cloudfunctions only call when someone do quizz ( 2mil free )
datastore for 1gb free
GCS for composing questions....
i'm about to apply cloud build to auto deployyy
By Shahrukh S•
Jun 29, 2019
By Sriram•
Nov 1, 2018
It would be great if they provide the material as single bundle at the end of the course instead of getting multiple download from different videos and It would be great if they add one more course on building an application apart from quiz application which deals with real time scenarios
By Brett C•
Feb 4, 2019
Insightful, but I think the demos could be better stepped and some of the steps which are dealt with in the executable file could be recapped/incorporated into some of the labs. The last question in the last quiz wasn't actually a question, it was just one of the incorrect answers!
By ILYA S•
Oct 27, 2018
Lots of bugs in instructional videos. The demos are a poor substitute for labs.
By CIRIELLO V•
Mar 19, 2022
Fantastic Specialization that explains the foundation of Application Development on Cloud and with many Labs for Java Spring, Node JS and Python .
The specialization explains the best practices of cloud application development that thanks to microservices architecture and the cloud technologies allows to obtain the three fundamental features of a modern application:
-Global reach
-Scalability and High Availability
-Security
The specialization explains in detail how this goal can be reached thanks to a design of the application with loosely coupled components, asynchronous communication and the stateless paradigm for the scalability.
The specialization explains the many services offered by Cloud Technology and how the Designer should correctly choose among this several solutions according to the Business, User Case and Pay Model needs.
- IAM: Identity and Access Management for the security (user authentication and authorization )
- Data Storage Services according to the Application Needs (Cloud Storage, Datastore, Cloud BigTable, CloudSQL, Cloud Spanner and BigQuery for BigData)
-Artificial Intelligence services: Vision, Speech, Translation, Natural Language, Video Intelligence
-Pub Sub services for asynchronous and high scalable communications
-Application Environment services: Compute Engine for the classic VM, App Engine for application released as container, Cloud Run for containerized applications, Cloud Functions for API Gateway Architecture. The services allow to create in very rapid way load balancing and horizontal scalability for the high traffic and low latency responses .
The specialization explains all the API that the Cloud make available to the user and developers for all this services. I build a Python script that realize the Face Detection on images thanks to the use of the Cloud Vision API in very short time, since that the Cloud contains the AI pretrained model ready to use thanks also a Rest calls. The result of my script with the Vision API was amazing : it analyzed the images for the face detection in fantastic way.
The Specialization explains all the steps and the code needed to integrate applications with the Cloud technology. Describe how to monitor your application in Production with Logging and Metrics and the possibility to easily use the Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) to define and monitor Service Level Indication (SLI) as :
- latency SLI (ratio of the number of calls below a latency threshold to the number of all calls)
- availability SLI is the ratio of the number of successful responses to the number of all responses
It described also the Cloud Source Repository for Debugging and Versioning. In the Lab i created an A/B Testing in very easy way thanks to the Versioning feature offered by the Cloud.
By Kiran S•
Jul 20, 2019
Good course for beginning the work. Obviously it has so many components, so to become master, we need to practice a lot. This is precisely this course helps. It enables me to understand various components and services and use them effectively and embed into programming. I found it not difficult, because most of the questions asked are from the videos and course material itself. also, I have worked on google platform earlier, though not formal certification or training so far, for some of the components. Thanks a lot Google team, to give opportunity to learn and provide flexible platform.
By Harold M•
Feb 2, 2018
This course was a major achievement in my learning experience, because it presented all the features required to deploy, debug and fix, trace and monitoring performance of applications running in GCP. I leveraged from all the labs included in this course.
Thank you!
By Shreyas P•
Apr 4, 2020
By Rohan M J•
May 10, 2020
Completion of full 4 module course is very exiting and amazing journey. Now I am the Google Cloud App Developer. Thank you Google and Coursera
By Randy C•
May 9, 2019
Another excellent course. The only issue is that volume on some videos are significantly lower than others. I was startled several times haha
By Willian H B•
Aug 24, 2019
This course is essential to learn how to deploy applications in GCP and what is the correct tools to use for each specific case.
By Edson J R d M•
Sep 15, 2019
This resume of Google features to software and infrastructure is very good to understand how this ecosystem works!
By Daniel J G•
Dec 20, 2019
I learnt a ton of new skills in this course and I feel confident to step into the Hello World of App Development!
By Walter O•
Nov 15, 2020
well designed course, on demand therefore easy to adjust to your liking
very nice format 🙂
🖖
By Vinicius R A d O•
Sep 8, 2020
It's a great opportunity to get more knowledge about Deployment, Debugging and Performance.
By WESLEY T•
Oct 13, 2019
Important lessons about App Deployment, Debugging and Performance on Google Cloud Platform.
By olivier d•
Nov 22, 2019
Ce cours est parfait, j'ai peux de nodejs en background ce qui ma nuit un peu.
By Piyush J•
Oct 24, 2018
It was awesome course to start with Google Deployment manager and StackDriver.
By Lam T•
Feb 27, 2019
It's a "not-interesting" course but it is so important to learn. Thanks team!
By 011 S K•
May 30, 2020
Very good course from Google Cloud. The lectures and labs both are amazing.
By Mus A A•
Apr 27, 2020
i needed a lot of time to create this program, then i got through do it.