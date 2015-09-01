About this Course

8,019 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Gain detailed understanding of Cloud Run, a fully managed compute platform for deploying and scaling containerized applications.

  • Understand how to write and migrate code your way using your favorite languages (Go, Python, Java, Ruby, Node.js, and more).

  • Understand how to use secure service-to-service communication based on service identities and grant applications only the permissions they need.

  • Recall how to connect to, and persist data in the managed database offerings on Google Cloud.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

22 minutes to complete

Introduction

22 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

23 minutes to complete

Introduction to Cloud Run

23 minutes to complete
7 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Understanding Cloud Run

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 21 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Building Container Images

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder