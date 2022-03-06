Learner Reviews & Feedback for Application Development with Cloud Run by Google Cloud
About the Course
This course introduces you to fundamentals, practices, capabilities and tools applicable to modern cloud-native application development using Google Cloud Run. Through a combination of lectures, hands-on labs, and supplemental materials, you will learn how to on Google Cloud using Cloud Run.design, implement, deploy, secure, manage, and scale applications...
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Application Development with Cloud Run
By bikramjit g
•
Mar 6, 2022
Excellent course. Helps gain better understanding of alternatives to native kube deployments and numerous examples of multi-region deployments.