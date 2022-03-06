Chevron Left
This course introduces you to fundamentals, practices, capabilities and tools applicable to modern cloud-native application development using Google Cloud Run. Through a combination of lectures, hands-on labs, and supplemental materials, you will learn how to on Google Cloud using Cloud Run.design, implement, deploy, secure, manage, and scale applications...

By bikramjit g

Mar 6, 2022

Excellent course. Helps gain better understanding of alternatives to native kube deployments and numerous examples of multi-region deployments.

