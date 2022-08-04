Chevron Left
This course prepares you for a career using AR in the education sector. You will learn how web AR is used in learning, and you'll have lots of hands-on practice using PlayCanvas, graphic editing tools, and JavaScript to create learning experiences. By the end of this course, you will be able to: - List the capabilities and limitations of Web AR. - Explain what HTML5 and WebGL are and how they are used in Web AR. - Describe how JavaScript is used in AR development. - Use JavaScript in PlayCanvas to trigger interactions in a Web AR application. - Use scripting best practices and optimization while creating content in Web AR. - Identify Agile and Scrum best practices for Web AR development. - Identify UI design principles related to Web AR. - Use Blender to do basic modifications to 3D objects. - Use Blender to set up textures and materials, and add them to objects, including changing colors. - Integrate and animate 3D content in PlayCanvas. - Use PlayCanvas to create a Web AR application. To be successful in this course, experience with object oriented programming and basic web development is needed. JavaScript is a plus but not required. We recommend completing the previous courses in the program so you can build on the knowledge and skills from those courses here....
