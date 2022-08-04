Learner Reviews & Feedback for AR for web using JavaScript by Meta
About the Course
This course prepares you for a career using AR in the education sector. You will learn how web AR is used in learning, and you'll have lots of hands-on practice using PlayCanvas, graphic editing tools, and JavaScript to create learning experiences.
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
- List the capabilities and limitations of Web AR.
- Explain what HTML5 and WebGL are and how they are used in Web AR.
- Describe how JavaScript is used in AR development.
- Use JavaScript in PlayCanvas to trigger interactions in a Web AR application.
- Use scripting best practices and optimization while creating content in Web AR.
- Identify Agile and Scrum best practices for Web AR development.
- Identify UI design principles related to Web AR.
- Use Blender to do basic modifications to 3D objects.
- Use Blender to set up textures and materials, and add them to objects, including changing colors.
- Integrate and animate 3D content in PlayCanvas.
- Use PlayCanvas to create a Web AR application.
To be successful in this course, experience with object oriented programming and basic web development is needed. JavaScript is a plus but not required. We recommend completing the previous courses in the program so you can build on the knowledge and skills from those courses here....