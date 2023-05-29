Learner Reviews & Feedback for AR games using Vuforia SDK by Meta
About the Course
Are you ready for more fun with Unity? In this course, you will be introduced to the Vuforia SDK that works with Unity. You will also learn more about plane tracking in AR and develop a fun AR bowling game.
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
- Configure Unity editors.
- Describe Vuforia and what it does.
- Identify optimization best practices.
- Define a game's architecture.
- Set up and implement plane detection in an AR game built in Unity.
- Define UI principles.
- Integrate 3D objects to embed in an AR game.
- Use visual scripting to develop an AR game.
- Write scripts in C# to create mechanics that govern the game's dynamics.
To be successful in this course, experience with object oriented programming and basic web development is needed. (JavaScript is a plus but not required.) We recommend completing the previous courses in the program so you can build on the knowledge and skills from those courses here....