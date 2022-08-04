Learner Reviews & Feedback for AR in marketing using Meta Spark by Meta
About the Course
This course prepares you for a career using AR in marketing. You will learn how AR is used for marketing purposes as well as processes, guidelines, and best practices for creating AR effects. While this course focuses on creating AR effects using Meta Spark, the skills you will build apply to many other similar tools.
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
- List the capabilities and limitations of Meta Spark.
- Install, set-up, and configure your work environment.
- Explain the different elements of the Meta Spark Studio and Meta Spark Hub interfaces.
- Optimize and test Meta Spark effects.
- Identify best practices for designing, developing, and testing in Meta Spark.
- Push content to Instagram using Meta Spark Hub.
- Identify Agile and Scrum best practices for Meta Spark development.
- Use Meta Spark scripting to create travel posters.
To be successful in this course, experience with object oriented programming and basic web development is needed. JavaScript is a plus but not required. We recommend completing the previous courses in the program so you can build on the knowledge and skills from those courses here....