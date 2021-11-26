By Robert D D•
Nov 26, 2021
Thank you, I really enjoyed this course!
By Hatem B H H•
Jan 29, 2022
absolutely not what I have expected !
By Mrinal R•
Jul 24, 2021
Informative Course
By Mona A A•
Oct 2, 2021
GOOD
By Ernest W•
Mar 17, 2022
The lecturer speaks very precise and gives the impression of very knowledgeable person on this topic. I wish there were more video where he talks about AI. It's a good course if you understand that lecturer gives short insights that you have to explore on your own. It's great as a supplementary course for designers who are interested in AI but not as standalone learning material. I give it four stars because the author incorporates the basics of research but it's too vague and doesn't feel fitted into course main topic. I think the course didn't reach its full potential but there are two more courses in whole specialization.