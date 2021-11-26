Chevron Left
Artificial Creativity is about exploring the emerging field of artificial intelligence (A.I.) from a design perspective with the intent to bring those with a programming background and more “traditional” creatives together. In this course, you will look back at the history and theories behind today's A.I., analyze the unorthodox approaches that have advanced the field, utilize current A.I. tools, and practice design thinking methodologies that can be applied to everyday business decision making. You will examine the potential of creative A.I. in everyday experience. You will implement various design research methodologies through observation, reflective writing and discussion prompts. Then, you will actively engage and collaborate with others in the class while challenging your own definitions of creativity by taking a closer look at the people and projects that have changed the paradigm of what machines can do. Throughout the course, you will step away from your computer and complete a project applying the techniques and theories you’ll have just learned. The modules in this course are more reflective and self-directed than other online learning experiences that you may have had in the past, and you are encouraged to stretch beyond your comfort level as you work through the the modules....
By Robert D D

Nov 26, 2021

T​hank you, I really enjoyed this course!

By Hatem B H H

Jan 29, 2022

absolutely not what I have expected !

By Mrinal R

Jul 24, 2021

Informative Course

By Mona A A

Oct 2, 2021

GOOD

By Ernest W

Mar 17, 2022

The lecturer speaks very precise and gives the impression of very knowledgeable person on this topic. I wish there were more video where he talks about AI. It's a good course if you understand that lecturer gives short insights that you have to explore on your own. It's great as a supplementary course for designers who are interested in AI but not as standalone learning material. I give it four stars because the author incorporates the basics of research but it's too vague and doesn't feel fitted into course main topic. I think the course didn't reach its full potential but there are two more courses in whole specialization.

