The Data Platform course aims to establish a strong foundation, and working knowledge of the fundamentals of data, including data mechanics, databases, and other foundational elements of data processing. This course will drill into the specific data management elements including relational taxonomy of data, data lifecycle and fundamentals databases and data processing and analysis. The course also covers the relevance of IA with respect to data in the cloud. The Cloud Networking course covers network concepts, topology, types of devices and data center functions, with an introduction to key Intel® networking products and features. The AI in the Cloud module will improve the learner's ability to guide customers toward Intel Artificial Intelligence-based instances and services from the major cloud service providers, including Azure, AWS, and GCP. It will describe cloud AI trends and summarize the AI-as-a-Service offerings from the primary CSPs. Also covered will be a focus on specific benefits customers get from using Intel architecture in AI environments, including multiple end-user success stories using Intel-based instances.
Intel
The Intel® Developer Zone offers tools and how-to information to enable cross-platform app development through platform and technology information, code samples, and peer expertise in order to help developers innovate and succeed. Join communities for the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Persistent Memory & Game Dev to download tools, access dev kits, share ideas with like-minded developers, and participate in hackathons, contests, roadshows, and local events.
Increasingly Cloud Services are critical to driving many industries. The cloud utilizes foundational technologies such as higher-performing computing, larger-more capable storage, faster interconnect, robust security and networking, and artificial intelligence. This trend towards cloudification requires both technical and business focused channel partner leaders to understand how the cloud is used to move, store and process information at a rapid pace.
