About the Course
The Data Platform course aims to establish a strong foundation, and working knowledge of the fundamentals of data, including data mechanics, databases, and other foundational elements of data processing. This course will drill into the specific data management elements including relational taxonomy of data, data lifecycle and fundamentals databases and data processing and analysis. The course also covers the relevance of IA with respect to data in the cloud. The Cloud Networking course covers network concepts, topology, types of devices and data center functions, with an introduction to key Intel® networking products and features. The AI in the Cloud module will improve the learner's ability to guide customers toward Intel Artificial Intelligence-based instances and services from the major cloud service providers, including Azure, AWS, and GCP. It will describe cloud AI trends and summarize the AI-as-a-Service offerings from the primary CSPs. Also covered will be a focus on specific benefits customers get from using Intel architecture in AI environments, including multiple end-user success stories using Intel-based instances....