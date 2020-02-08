About this Course

62,783 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Draw and organize objects, use advanced editing functions, and draw accurately using the User Coordinate System.

  • Create and manage your layouts, outputs, printings, and use annotation techniques like markup tools, hatch and fill, multileaders, and dimensioning.

  • Perform drawing management techniques, use blocks for efficiency, and control external reference and underlay files.

  • Demonstrate the skills and knowledge required for taking the Autodesk Certified Professional: AutoCAD for Design and Drafting exam.

Skills you will gain

  • Autocad
  • Design
  • Autodesk
  • Engineering
  • Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Autodesk

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(5,977 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Advanced Drawing, Organize Objects, and Drawing with Accuracy

8 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 125 min), 14 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

Layouts, printing, outputs, annotation techniques, reusable content, and drawing management

10 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 136 min), 14 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM AUTODESK CERTIFIED PROFESSIONAL: AUTOCAD FOR DESIGN AND DRAFTING EXAM PREP

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder