Prove to potential employers that you’re up to the task by becoming an Autodesk Certified Professional. This online course from Autodesk prepares you by offering an overview of skills that match what is covered in the Autodesk Certified Professional: AutoCAD for Design and Drafting exam. The video lessons are structured to match the exam’s objective domains and follow the typical workflow and features of the AutoCAD software, including sections on drawing and organizing objects, drawing with accuracy, advanced editing functions, layouts, printing, and outputs, annotation techniques, and reusable content and drawing management. In the course, you will create drawing objects, manage layers, apply object snaps, and work with the User Coordinate System. You’ll edit objects and apply rotation and scale, array techniques, grip editing, offsets, fillet and chamfer, and trim and extend. You will also gain an understanding of exam topics such as layouts and viewports, output formats, and drawing management. Brush up on markup tools, hatch and fill, text, tables, multileaders, dimensioning, and much more.
Draw and organize objects, use advanced editing functions, and draw accurately using the User Coordinate System.
Create and manage your layouts, outputs, printings, and use annotation techniques like markup tools, hatch and fill, multileaders, and dimensioning.
Perform drawing management techniques, use blocks for efficiency, and control external reference and underlay files.
Demonstrate the skills and knowledge required for taking the Autodesk Certified Professional: AutoCAD for Design and Drafting exam.
- Autocad
- Design
- Autodesk
- Engineering
- Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
Advanced Drawing, Organize Objects, and Drawing with Accuracy
In week 1, we'll cover the advanced drawing techniques covered on the exam, including polylines, arcs, splines, and polygons and working with rays, xlines, and multilines. You’ll also learn how to select, isolate, hide, and remove objects, manage layers, control the User Coordinate System (UCS), and work with multi-functional grips for editing.
Layouts, printing, outputs, annotation techniques, reusable content, and drawing management
In week 2, we'll begin with an overview of layouts and outputting drawings, including using the Page Setup Manager, working with viewports, and creating eTransmit packages. You’ll learn about several annotation techniques and discover the benefits of working with revision clouds, multileaders, and dimensions. Finally, you’ll discover some best practices for reusing content such as blocks and working with external reference and underlay files.
The course consists of video lectures which helped me to learn every tool in the ribbon. the course helps me to gain the designing skill which would help me to complete my project.
The course is really helpful to gain all-round knowledge on AutoCAD and I am hoping it to be helpful for me to take the certification exam successfully.
That was an outstanding experience with a useful and some tactics about tools to work in Workspace, and I'm happy to be one of those guys who participated in this Course.
I learned a lot despite using AutoCAD for 4 years already. It was very informative and a friendly approach that even beginners would appreciate and understand.
