AY
Nov 4, 2020
I learned a lot from this course. I thought that I knew most of the advanced instructions, but I was surprised that every video in this course teaches me a lot.\n\nKeep learning and do not turn off
AG
Jun 22, 2020
Thank you for this course. I get know experience and knowledge in using different kinds of online tools which are useful and effective. I'll use some of them during my lessons. And lots of thanks.
By Lakshya C•
Jun 13, 2020
Course is great but the most irritating thing is that before learning anything they will ask to you give test of 46 questions in which it is mandatory to get more than 80% to pass which become quite difficult and when we finish course we get same quiz in last.I don't got same concept of asking same question both time and before learning anything you have pass quiz in beginning with 80% or more,that's so irritating.
Other than great course
By Ahmed A•
May 31, 2020
Admittedly, Almost every thing I saw here was new to me in one way or another. Which was kind of overwhelming for me. This course can be a bit too much if you are not experienced in Auto-CAD. The way the course is structured and presented is simply just geared towards those experienced users and not too friendly towards the new guys or those who have not used the software for sometime.
If you haven't used the software for a while, I suggest you familiarize yourself with it for some time before coming here.
By KUA M S•
Jun 21, 2020
The orientation of the assessments are very strange. I were asked to complete a pre-assessment of 46 questions before watching the videos. I know zilch about Autocad thus i struggled a lot in the pre-assessment. In week 2 videos, the background explanation does not aligned with the videos, which is confusing.
By Mr.Rafiul I•
May 9, 2020
I am Mr. Rafiul Islam from Bangladesh ,studying in Green University of Bangladesh in B.Sc in Electrical and Electronic Engineering . I have learned a lots of thing . The journey was amazing . I highly recommends for all of students who is studying in Engineering departments.
By Will K•
Oct 1, 2020
If i could give it 0 stars I WOULD! This course was not as advertised. It felt like it was created by people who had never taken a class in their lives and don't understand the fundamentals of education. The post video questions sometimes didn't align with the material in the videos. The idea of having to PASS a PRE-ASSESSMENT before taking the course was so illogical that I ended up trying to pass that after I had finished the first week of classes. As for the exam questions, they were terrible. The questions did not ask the right things, they weren't questions about what certain commands do but about "which grip options show up with poly lines or arcs?" These questions are so useless and not what EDUCATION is about, it was extremely unhelpful to say the least. I cannot believe i paid $50 for this, I have learned more about this software from FREE YouTube videos than from this $50 "CERTIFIED" course. Im extremely disappointed with this product and am so happy to be done with it. THANKS FOR THE CERTIFICATION SUCKERS!
By CIVIL_SY_04•
Jul 13, 2020
"This is the first time I have attended a class in this format and wondered how effective it would be. It was very effective and therefore I would definitely be interested in attending other classes in the same format. The instructor was very knowlegeable and provided a wealth of information about the current version, especially since the last version I used was several releases ago."
By Adarsh A•
May 15, 2020
It is a great experiences to learn about autocad. This is my first online certificate course on #autoCAD. The instructor explained every things in brief. I suggest to everyone that if they want to learn autocad software with a well developed video they should go to autodesk certifite course on coursera.
By Wajahat A N A M•
Jun 22, 2020
This Course taught me many thing about Autocad
I Really thankful to the organizers, instructors and the Coursera Team as well as Autodesk Team.
Thank You again Coursera, and Autodesk.
By Shreyansh p•
Feb 9, 2020
The course consists of video lectures which helped me to learn every tool in the ribbon. the course helps me to gain the designing skill which would help me to complete my project.
By GAGAN J•
May 23, 2020
It was really very helpful course to learn the advanced tools in newer versions of AutoCAD. Looking forward to carry forward whatever I have learnt here and also to learn more.
By Chandan R I•
May 13, 2020
Excellent content. Author explained every concept in very sophisticated way. Just one suggestion that , most of the examples were associated with Civil Engineering so it becomes difficult for Mechanical Engineering student to understand the example. Kindly frame the content with respect to Mechanical Engineering point of view also. Best Course..
By Emily S•
Jun 1, 2020
I have been using AutoCAD for about 10 years now, and it was amazing to see how many commands/short cuts I did not know. This course will definitely help to improve my workflow as I return back to work after COVID.
By Neha J•
Jul 10, 2021
it is really enjoyable to study from Coursera. I really like it. it gives me lots of knowledge . Its certificate will be very useful for me. I really recommend others to learn from this platform.
By Abhishek P G•
Jun 23, 2020
By Prof G P D•
Apr 26, 2020
Excellent coure material with best explanations and video contents. It helps to improve CAD CAM knowledge. Thank You for the course content.
By Vikas K•
Jun 11, 2020
Thanks a lot Coursera & Autodask to provide a great course.This is awesome journey.I have learn a lot new things about AutoCAD. It all happend with support of my collage MIT Muzaffarpur , who give us these opportunity to learn from the world best platform.
By DESIKAN V•
May 29, 2020
ultimate one .... i keep interested in this.. now at first i dont know anything.. finally now i can do some thing with my tool of autocad in my stream.. i am sincerely thankful for my colege for arranging this vlid course for me....
By Mitul K•
Oct 27, 2020
An awesome and informative course on AutoCAD, made things simpler to understand. It is recommended for everyone who is looking to begin his career in the design sector or wish to have and idea of designing.
By Manish•
May 31, 2020
My personal opinion I'm very excited to achieve it's position because l am very hard labour during learn of AutoCAD subject on coursera and it's platform is very usefull for engineering student thank you
By Ahmed M Y•
Nov 5, 2020
By Harsh T•
Jun 8, 2020
Coursera is a best platform to learn a certified courses in though time. Thank you coursera and Autodesk to design a astonishing course and given an opportunity to learn.
By Sujan C M•
Jul 3, 2020
The course is really helpful to gain all-round knowledge on AutoCAD and I am hoping it to be helpful for me to take the certification exam successfully.
By Deepak•
Jun 11, 2020
By ANKIT D•
Jun 18, 2020
Excellent course for learning basics and important commands of AutoCAD in short period of time.
Extremely worth it...Keep up the good work!!
By URJASVITA P G•
Mar 12, 2020
Its a great course to boost your skills in AUTOCAD as a professional and will helped me outshine in the crowd.Thank you Coursera!!!