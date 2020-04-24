Prove to potential employers that you’re up to the task by becoming an Autodesk Certified Professional. This online course from Autodesk prepares you by offering an overview of skills that match what is covered in the Autodesk Certified Professional: Civil 3D for Infrastructure Design exam. The video lessons are structured to match the exam’s objective domains and follow the typical workflow and features of the Autodesk® AutoCAD® Civil 3D® software, including sections on points, parcels, and surveying, surfaces and grading, alignments and profiles, corridors and sections, pipe networks, and plan production and data management. In the course, you'll review advanced infrastructure topics. You’ll work with points and point groups, parcels and parcel styles, and the surveying tools. You'll also gain an understanding of exam topics such as TIN surfaces and volume surfaces, profile views, and both pipe and pressure networks. Brush up on feature lines, sites and grading models, corridors, note label styles, data shortcuts, and much more.
Autodesk Certified Professional: Civil 3D for Infrastructure Design Exam PrepAutodesk
About this Course
What you will learn
Work with point and point groups, parcels, surveying tools, surfaces, alignments, and profiles.
Create corridors, sections, pipe, and pressure networks.
Use workflows for plan production such as creating note label styles, view frames and sheets, and data shortcuts.
Demonstrate the skills and knowledge required for taking the Autodesk Certified Professional: Civil 3D for Infrastructure Design exam.
Skills you will gain
- City Planning
- Autodesk Civil 3D
- Civil Engineering
- Engineering
Offered by
Autodesk
Welcome to the new possible. Autodesk is a global leader in design and make technology. With expertise across architecture, engineering, construction, design, manufacturing, and entertainment, we help innovators everywhere solve today’s pressing challenges. Because we believe that if you can dream it, you can Autodesk it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Points, Parcels, Surfaces, and Grading
In Week 1, we'll covers the key aspects of the Civil 3D project, from creating points and point groups to creating and modifying parcels and using the surveying tools. You’ll get an in-depth review of surfaces, feature lines, sites, and grading models.
Alignments, Profiles, Corridors, Pipe Networks, and Plan Production
In Week 2, we'll go deeper into Civil 3D projects, with sections on creating alignments and profiles, corridors and sections, and pipe networks. You’ll also learn about plan production and data management, important aspects of any civil engineer or designer’s job.
Reviews
- 5 stars80.50%
- 4 stars14.77%
- 3 stars2.51%
- 2 stars0.62%
- 1 star1.57%
TOP REVIEWS FROM AUTODESK CERTIFIED PROFESSIONAL: CIVIL 3D FOR INFRASTRUCTURE DESIGN EXAM PREP
this course is very much useful for a civil engineer
VERY USEFUL COURSE GOOD EXPLAINATION WITH PRACTICAL EXAMPLE
GOOD COURSE FOR CIVIL ENGINEERS. SPECIALLY FOR HIGHWAY, TRANSPORTATION & MANAGEMENT PRACTITIONERS.\n\nTHANK YOU
Advance level course for Transportation engineers, quality of teaching and skills are very good very much effective and something fast speed of course.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
Are there additional learning resources available from Autodesk?
Are there software requirements for this course?
I'm a student. Is this course right for me?
How do I become an Autodesk Certified Professional?
What are the prerequisites for the Autodesk Certified Professional: Civil 3D for Infrastructure Design exam?
What topics are covered in the Autodesk Certified Professional: Civil 3D for Infrastructure Design exam?
What will I be able to do upon completing this course?
How do I take the Autodesk Certified Professional: Civil 3D for Infrastructure Design exam?
Where can I ask questions about scheduling or taking the Autodesk Certified Professional (ACP) exam?
Where can I learn more about all of Autodesk’s certification offerings?
How long does it take to complete this course?
Will I earn university credit for completing this course?
What are the system requirements for Autodesk AutoCAD Civil 3D?
How do I get installation support for Autodesk AutoCAD Civil 3D?
Do I have the option to access this learning content for free?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.