What you will learn

  • Work with point and point groups, parcels, surveying tools, surfaces, alignments, and profiles.

  • Create corridors, sections, pipe, and pressure networks.

  • Use workflows for plan production such as creating note label styles, view frames and sheets, and data shortcuts.

  • Demonstrate the skills and knowledge required for taking the Autodesk Certified Professional: Civil 3D for Infrastructure Design exam.

Skills you will gain

  • City Planning
  • Autodesk Civil 3D
  • Civil Engineering
  • Engineering
Autodesk

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Points, Parcels, Surfaces, and Grading

Week 2

Alignments, Profiles, Corridors, Pipe Networks, and Plan Production

