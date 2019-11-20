Chevron Left
Back to Autodesk Certified Professional: Civil 3D for Infrastructure Design Exam Prep

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Autodesk Certified Professional: Civil 3D for Infrastructure Design Exam Prep by Autodesk

4.7
stars
312 ratings
97 reviews

About the Course

Prove to potential employers that you’re up to the task by becoming an Autodesk Certified Professional. This online course from Autodesk prepares you by offering an overview of skills that match what is covered in the Autodesk Certified Professional: Civil 3D for Infrastructure Design exam. The video lessons are structured to match the exam’s objective domains and follow the typical workflow and features of the Autodesk® AutoCAD® Civil 3D® software, including sections on points, parcels, and surveying, surfaces and grading, alignments and profiles, corridors and sections, pipe networks, and plan production and data management. In the course, you'll review advanced infrastructure topics. You’ll work with points and point groups, parcels and parcel styles, and the surveying tools. You'll also gain an understanding of exam topics such as TIN surfaces and volume surfaces, profile views, and both pipe and pressure networks. Brush up on feature lines, sites and grading models, corridors, note label styles, data shortcuts, and much more. The provided Civil 3D dataset allows you to follow along with the lessons and try out methods and workflows. Practice exercises and challenge assignments help you practice and review the exam topics on your own. Finally, you can test your knowledge by taking one of the full practice exams that accompany the course. About the Autodesk Certified Professional: Civil 3D for Infrastructure Design exam: The Autodesk Certified Professional: Civil 3D for Infrastructure Design exam is the recognized standard for measuring your knowledge in Civil 3D. Certification at this level demonstrates a comprehensive skill set that provides an opportunity for individuals to stand out in a competitive professional environment. This type of experience typically comes from having worked with the software on a regular basis for at least 2 years, equivalent to approximately 400 hours (minimum) - 1200 hours (recommended), of real-world Autodesk software experience. Ready to take the exam? Schedule to take the exam online or find a testing center near you on pearsonvue.com/autodesk. Looking for more skill-building courses? Check out Autodesk’s additional learning resources to help with your learning journey: https://www.autodesk.com/learning...

Top reviews

FF

Mar 20, 2021

I have completed the Autodesk Certified Professional: Civil 3D for Infrastructure Design Exam Prep\n\nsuccessfully. Now how I can plunge into a productive and professional field. Any guidance?

AS

Dec 13, 2020

Advance level course for Transportation engineers, quality of teaching and skills are very good very much effective and something fast speed of course.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 100 Reviews for Autodesk Certified Professional: Civil 3D for Infrastructure Design Exam Prep

By الأبــنــوســي A

Nov 20, 2019

I SEARCH FOR THIS COURSE FOR A LONG TIME. IT IS VERY USEFUL

By SAIAH M

Apr 6, 2020

Your course is great, I guess that it would be better with some improvements, there's some problems on files, the survey file is on the resource of the second week which should be on the first one, and some videos are not in the right order, and normally that's it.

By Faizunnabi G

Mar 21, 2021

I have completed the Autodesk Certified Professional: Civil 3D for Infrastructure Design Exam Prep

successfully. Now how I can plunge into a productive and professional field. Any guidance?

By OTEMB D

Aug 7, 2020

The course is very wonderful for civil engineers interested to be highway designers. i have liked its descriptive nature

By Maheshwari G B

Apr 25, 2020

GOOD COURSE FOR CIVIL ENGINEERS.

SPECIALLY FOR HIGHWAY, TRANSPORTATION & MANAGEMENT PRACTITIONERS.

THANK YOU

By R.Chelsiya

Apr 25, 2020

I learned lots and its interesting to learn

By Dino

Apr 14, 2020

It is a really good course for beginners and encompasses pretty much all civil 3D tools. It could focus more on alignment creation tools.

By Nehal T

May 26, 2020

A highly informative and intriguing course that has surely helped me to increase my understanding of the Civil 3D software.The course covers the very basic and minute details used in Civil 3D. The Overall course especially the videos were very helpful and because of them i was able to pass this course.

By Jeifry M M H

Aug 23, 2020

Great course!! It touches every relevant aspect to learn the software correctly. However, I think they should add an introduction where they explain how they approach a new project and use Civil 3D to create and transmit different alternatives, at least as an example video.

By AMIRHAMZA S

Dec 14, 2020

Advance level course for Transportation engineers, quality of teaching and skills are very good very much effective and something fast speed of course.

By ankur v

Dec 25, 2020

The course was very well designed to clear the basics and the instructor was very clear with the instructions giving them out in a phased manner.

By Abdelsalam o

Dec 19, 2019

it is an amazing course

By K R R

May 23, 2020

Very helpful.

By S M C

May 24, 2020

I deeply express my thanks for COURSERA ORGANISATION and AUTODESK for hosting such an wonderful course.

Also, i thank for giving me a financial aid and supporting me in gaining advanced knowledge with CERTIFICATE.

I am very happy with my dedication, the effort i took form past 25 days and now being honored.

By Nicolas M

Dec 30, 2020

First I want to thank Autodesk, for this magnificent. The skill learned in this course are not only valuable for the test, but they are also very applicative and teaches all the concepts from the beginning. So, you can learn from 0 the correct way to use AutoCAD Civil 3D 100% recommended.

By Chezlee K

Jul 3, 2020

This exam is comprehensive across all subjects that are needed in the real world of civil engineering. There is a lot of information to review, but it is presented in a manner that makes it easier to accomplish by breaking the information down into bite size pieces.

By Roger B J

Aug 9, 2020

The Course was helpful, I was able to refresh my knowledge in the software. The only downside is some of the videos were fast enough that made me confuse but over all it was a great help to all engineers or students taking engineering degree.

By Alex L

Jul 7, 2020

It is an excellent course. It does not matter if you do not have a lot of experience with the program, I am sure you can learn in a good way if take it.

By Anthony E A F

Nov 6, 2020

Es un curso muy bueno para aprender comandos y herramientas avanzadas del programa y poder implementarlas en el mundo profesional

By Sowmiya T

May 3, 2022

This course provided me a clear cut knowledge on Civil3D which cannot be found anywhere. Thank you instructor for educating me.

By Lakshya C

May 29, 2020

Nice but bit faster so try to keep up with course and at last you will become Civil 3D Expert.

By FRED H

Feb 21, 2020

GREAT OVERALL CURRICULUM

GOOD FOR REFRESHER ON ASPECTS OF PROGRAM RARELY USED

GOOD COURSE

By Hugo A J R

Jul 7, 2020

Muy didáctico, una base de preguntas amplia que seguro ayudara en el examen de AutoDesk

By cristian p

Aug 1, 2021

excelente curso, proporciona nuevo conocimiento y afianza los ya obtenidos

By Daniel E G D

Aug 16, 2020

Muchas gracias por la oportunidad, afianza de forma clara los conomientos

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder