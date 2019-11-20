FF
Mar 20, 2021
I have completed the Autodesk Certified Professional: Civil 3D for Infrastructure Design Exam Prep\n\nsuccessfully. Now how I can plunge into a productive and professional field. Any guidance?
AS
Dec 13, 2020
Advance level course for Transportation engineers, quality of teaching and skills are very good very much effective and something fast speed of course.
By الأبــنــوســي A•
Nov 20, 2019
I SEARCH FOR THIS COURSE FOR A LONG TIME. IT IS VERY USEFUL
By SAIAH M•
Apr 6, 2020
Your course is great, I guess that it would be better with some improvements, there's some problems on files, the survey file is on the resource of the second week which should be on the first one, and some videos are not in the right order, and normally that's it.
By Faizunnabi G•
Mar 21, 2021
By OTEMB D•
Aug 7, 2020
The course is very wonderful for civil engineers interested to be highway designers. i have liked its descriptive nature
By Maheshwari G B•
Apr 25, 2020
GOOD COURSE FOR CIVIL ENGINEERS.
SPECIALLY FOR HIGHWAY, TRANSPORTATION & MANAGEMENT PRACTITIONERS.
THANK YOU
By R.Chelsiya•
Apr 25, 2020
I learned lots and its interesting to learn
By Dino•
Apr 14, 2020
It is a really good course for beginners and encompasses pretty much all civil 3D tools. It could focus more on alignment creation tools.
By Nehal T•
May 26, 2020
A highly informative and intriguing course that has surely helped me to increase my understanding of the Civil 3D software.The course covers the very basic and minute details used in Civil 3D. The Overall course especially the videos were very helpful and because of them i was able to pass this course.
By Jeifry M M H•
Aug 23, 2020
Great course!! It touches every relevant aspect to learn the software correctly. However, I think they should add an introduction where they explain how they approach a new project and use Civil 3D to create and transmit different alternatives, at least as an example video.
By AMIRHAMZA S•
Dec 14, 2020
Advance level course for Transportation engineers, quality of teaching and skills are very good very much effective and something fast speed of course.
By ankur v•
Dec 25, 2020
The course was very well designed to clear the basics and the instructor was very clear with the instructions giving them out in a phased manner.
By Abdelsalam o•
Dec 19, 2019
it is an amazing course
By K R R•
May 23, 2020
Very helpful.
By S M C•
May 24, 2020
I deeply express my thanks for COURSERA ORGANISATION and AUTODESK for hosting such an wonderful course.
Also, i thank for giving me a financial aid and supporting me in gaining advanced knowledge with CERTIFICATE.
I am very happy with my dedication, the effort i took form past 25 days and now being honored.
By Nicolas M•
Dec 30, 2020
First I want to thank Autodesk, for this magnificent. The skill learned in this course are not only valuable for the test, but they are also very applicative and teaches all the concepts from the beginning. So, you can learn from 0 the correct way to use AutoCAD Civil 3D 100% recommended.
By Chezlee K•
Jul 3, 2020
This exam is comprehensive across all subjects that are needed in the real world of civil engineering. There is a lot of information to review, but it is presented in a manner that makes it easier to accomplish by breaking the information down into bite size pieces.
By Roger B J•
Aug 9, 2020
The Course was helpful, I was able to refresh my knowledge in the software. The only downside is some of the videos were fast enough that made me confuse but over all it was a great help to all engineers or students taking engineering degree.
By Alex L•
Jul 7, 2020
It is an excellent course. It does not matter if you do not have a lot of experience with the program, I am sure you can learn in a good way if take it.
By Anthony E A F•
Nov 6, 2020
Es un curso muy bueno para aprender comandos y herramientas avanzadas del programa y poder implementarlas en el mundo profesional
By Sowmiya T•
May 3, 2022
This course provided me a clear cut knowledge on Civil3D which cannot be found anywhere. Thank you instructor for educating me.
By Lakshya C•
May 29, 2020
Nice but bit faster so try to keep up with course and at last you will become Civil 3D Expert.
By FRED H•
Feb 21, 2020
GREAT OVERALL CURRICULUM
GOOD FOR REFRESHER ON ASPECTS OF PROGRAM RARELY USED
GOOD COURSE
By Hugo A J R•
Jul 7, 2020
Muy didáctico, una base de preguntas amplia que seguro ayudara en el examen de AutoDesk
By cristian p•
Aug 1, 2021
excelente curso, proporciona nuevo conocimiento y afianza los ya obtenidos
By Daniel E G D•
Aug 16, 2020
Muchas gracias por la oportunidad, afianza de forma clara los conomientos