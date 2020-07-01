Prove to potential employers that you’re up to the task by becoming an Autodesk Certified Professional. This online course from Autodesk prepares you by offering an overview of skills that match what is covered in the Autodesk Certified Professional: Inventor for Mechanical Design exam.
Advances in technology are changing the way we work, and the job skills demanded by industry. It’s essential for professionals to be able to demonstrate their knowledge and skills in order to be competitive and meet workforce standards. In this course, we’ll explore the professional skills defined for the Autodesk Certified Professional: Inventor for Mechanical Design exam. Through a series of lessons, practice exercises, challenge assignments, and assessments, we’ll learn and apply the Autodesk Inventor skills covered in the exam to boost your confidence and technical skills in preparation for the exam. At the end of the course, you will have the opportunity to test your knowledge by taking the practice exam that accompanies the course. It’s all about practice and preparation. About the Autodesk Certified Professional: Inventor for Mechanical Design exam: The Autodesk Certified Professional: Inventor for Mechanical Design exam is designed for industry professionals who possess advanced skills and can solve complex challenges in workflow and design. A certification at this level demonstrates a comprehensive skill set that provides an opportunity for individuals to stand out in a competitive professional environment. This type of experience typically comes from having worked with the software on a regular basis for at least 2 years, equivalent to approximately 400 hours (minimum) - 1200 hours (recommended), of real-world Autodesk software experience. The Autodesk Certified Professional (ACP) certifications exams can be taken at a Pearson VUE Testing Center or through OnVUE, Pearson VUE’s online proctored environment. Candidates are given 120 minutes to complete a certification exam and should review the testing center polices and requirements before scheduling. Ready to take the exam? Schedule to take the exam online or find a testing center near you on pearsonvue.com/autodesk. Looking for more skill-building courses? Check out Autodesk’s additional learning resources to help with your learning journey: https://www.autodesk.com/learning