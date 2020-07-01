About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize tools covered by the Autodesk Certified Professional exam.

  • Apply standard and advanced modeling tools of Inventor.

  • Create and manage assemblies.

  • Apply advanced sheet metal creation and detailing tools.

Skills you will gain

  • Mechanical Design
  • Autodesk
  • Engineering
  • Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
  • Inventor
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Core Functionality of Autodesk Inventor

7 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 109 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Specialized tools, assemblies, and documentation.

8 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 96 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes

