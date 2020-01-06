BA
Jul 1, 2021
The course is brilliant and skipping the elementary commands which everyone knows, made it more efficient, some really useful tools i never knew in Inventor. Thanks. Good pace and clear explanation.
AC
Mar 11, 2022
very good course. the presentation of the course material provided is quite clear and good. course material is very helpful for Autodesk inventor users to better explore the available features
By Maria C•
Jan 6, 2020
I enjoyed the material in this course. There is an abundance of useful information in the videos provided although being concise, which I appreciated.
By Rony J H E•
Aug 23, 2020
If you already know how to use Inventor you will learn one thing or two with this course but you will not gain any considerable skills.
If you don't know how to use Inventor this will definitely not help you to learn it.
This course shows some advanced tools, but it just shows a little of everything but nothing in depth.
The questions don’t really test your knowledge of Inventor, they just test your memory.
By Badal a•
Jul 2, 2021
By Tejas S•
Aug 28, 2020
Great course! Although, it would have been great if the resources shared were accessible to Inventor 2019 users too. Even the updated 19.4v doesn't allow importing the .ipt/.iam files in a manner that can be worked upon.
By Qiushi L•
Dec 16, 2019
not really good. the options of some quiz questions are completely wrong and there are typos which made me really confusing.
By Neelesh K•
May 5, 2020
I got to learn a lot many new things from this course which I didn't expect that could happen. These new tools will help me a lot in the future and ease my work. I could use it to save my time and effort. This course will also help me to succeed in my career towards drawing.
By chadafid a•
Mar 12, 2022
By Manuel C•
Dec 8, 2020
excelentes explicaciones de funciones que algunos profesores no hacen referencia, ya que es una poderosa herramienta para la creatividad y trabajos profesionales
By Thabiso L•
Jul 2, 2020
I have managed to enhance basic knowledge in using the Autodesk Inventor and learned new functions to simply my workload.
By Nagihan E•
Apr 23, 2021
It was brief and enough. I would like to practice what I learned now!
Thank you the family of Coursera and Autodesk !
By Salvador N•
Nov 7, 2020
It’s a great experience taking this course it will take me to another level when it comes to hands on experience.
By Carlos R•
Jun 29, 2020
Excelente curso para quienes desean prepararse para el examen de Autodesk enfocado al programa inventor.
By Mohamed M•
Apr 15, 2020
Very good course the deleopp our skills and we need to practice them to memories and more undrestand
By Junior B•
Dec 15, 2020
Good course, 100% recommended to everyone who wants to take the Autodesk Inventor ACP exam. Regards.
By JAGATHKARI N•
Feb 25, 2021
GOOD COURSE CONTENT,BUT COULD HAVE BEEN FOR FEW MORE WEEKS WITH LICENSE OF INVENTOR FOR STUDENTS
By Masoud M•
Nov 20, 2020
I have learned a lot though this course which are very useful to enhance my job level.
By Hemanathan•
Jul 8, 2020
superb....wonderful way of teaching.....good place to learn,,,,thanks for this
By Kalil•
Mar 11, 2022
Very good course with videos that can help you learn more and more
By Jörg W•
Feb 28, 2021
Guter Kurs um das bestehende Wissen zu festigen. Ich fand es gut.
By Dan B•
Oct 11, 2020
A good course to introduce in some advanced features of Inventor!
By Hugo N•
Dec 7, 2020
excelente curso, abre la imaginación del proyectista
By Sebastian L C•
Jul 14, 2020
Excelente curso, conciso y muy profesional.
By Gaurang P•
Aug 30, 2020
Excellent course Highly Recommended.
By Vallabh S D•
May 20, 2020
best course to improve your skills
By Timune V M•
May 18, 2021
Very nice course by Autodesk.