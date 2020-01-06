Chevron Left
4.7
stars
127 ratings
34 reviews

Prove to potential employers that you’re up to the task by becoming an Autodesk Certified Professional. This online course from Autodesk prepares you by offering an overview of skills that match what is covered in the Autodesk Certified Professional: Inventor for Mechanical Design exam. Advances in technology are changing the way we work, and the job skills demanded by industry. It’s essential for professionals to be able to demonstrate their knowledge and skills in order to be competitive and meet workforce standards. In this course, we’ll explore the professional skills defined for the Autodesk Certified Professional: Inventor for Mechanical Design exam. Through a series of lessons, practice exercises, challenge assignments, and assessments, we’ll learn and apply the Autodesk Inventor skills covered in the exam to boost your confidence and technical skills in preparation for the exam. At the end of the course, you will have the opportunity to test your knowledge by taking the practice exam that accompanies the course. It’s all about practice and preparation. About the Autodesk Certified Professional: Inventor for Mechanical Design exam: The Autodesk Certified Professional: Inventor for Mechanical Design exam is designed for industry professionals who possess advanced skills and can solve complex challenges in workflow and design. A certification at this level demonstrates a comprehensive skill set that provides an opportunity for individuals to stand out in a competitive professional environment. This type of experience typically comes from having worked with the software on a regular basis for at least 2 years, equivalent to approximately 400 hours (minimum) - 1200 hours (recommended), of real-world Autodesk software experience. The Autodesk Certified Professional (ACP) certifications exams can be taken at a Pearson VUE Testing Center or through OnVUE, Pearson VUE’s online proctored environment. Candidates are given 120 minutes to complete a certification exam and should review the testing center polices and requirements before scheduling. Ready to take the exam? Schedule to take the exam online or find a testing center near you on pearsonvue.com/autodesk. Looking for more skill-building courses? Check out Autodesk’s additional learning resources to help with your learning journey: https://www.autodesk.com/learning...

BA

Jul 1, 2021

The course is brilliant and skipping the elementary commands which everyone knows, made it more efficient, some really useful tools i never knew in Inventor. Thanks. Good pace and clear explanation.

AC

Mar 11, 2022

very good course. the presentation of the course material provided is quite clear and good. course material is very helpful for Autodesk inventor users to better explore the available features

By Maria C

Jan 6, 2020

I enjoyed the material in this course. There is an abundance of useful information in the videos provided although being concise, which I appreciated.

By Rony J H E

Aug 23, 2020

If you already know how to use Inventor you will learn one thing or two with this course but you will not gain any considerable skills.

If you don't know how to use Inventor this will definitely not help you to learn it.

This course shows some advanced tools, but it just shows a little of everything but nothing in depth.

The questions don’t really test your knowledge of Inventor, they just test your memory.

By Tejas S

Aug 28, 2020

Great course! Although, it would have been great if the resources shared were accessible to Inventor 2019 users too. Even the updated 19.4v doesn't allow importing the .ipt/.iam files in a manner that can be worked upon.

By Qiushi L

Dec 16, 2019

not really good. the options of some quiz questions are completely wrong and there are typos which made me really confusing.

By Neelesh K

May 5, 2020

I got to learn a lot many new things from this course which I didn't expect that could happen. These new tools will help me a lot in the future and ease my work. I could use it to save my time and effort. This course will also help me to succeed in my career towards drawing.

By Manuel C

Dec 8, 2020

excelentes explicaciones de funciones que algunos profesores no hacen referencia, ya que es una poderosa herramienta para la creatividad y trabajos profesionales

By Thabiso L

Jul 2, 2020

I have managed to enhance basic knowledge in using the Autodesk Inventor and learned new functions to simply my workload.

By Nagihan E

Apr 23, 2021

It was brief and enough. I would like to practice what I learned now!

Thank you the family of Coursera and Autodesk !

By Salvador N

Nov 7, 2020

It’s a great experience taking this course it will take me to another level when it comes to hands on experience.

By Carlos R

Jun 29, 2020

Excelente curso para quienes desean prepararse para el examen de Autodesk enfocado al programa inventor.

By Mohamed M

Apr 15, 2020

Very good course the deleopp our skills and we need to practice them to memories and more undrestand

By Junior B

Dec 15, 2020

Good course, 100% recommended to everyone who wants to take the Autodesk Inventor ACP exam. Regards.

By JAGATHKARI N

Feb 25, 2021

GOOD COURSE CONTENT,BUT COULD HAVE BEEN FOR FEW MORE WEEKS WITH LICENSE OF INVENTOR FOR STUDENTS

By Masoud M

Nov 20, 2020

I have learned a lot though this course which are very useful to enhance my job level.

By Hemanathan

Jul 8, 2020

superb....wonderful way of teaching.....good place to learn,,,,thanks for this

By Kalil

Mar 11, 2022

Very good course with videos that can help you learn more and more

By Jörg W

Feb 28, 2021

Guter Kurs um das bestehende Wissen zu festigen. Ich fand es gut.

By Dan B

Oct 11, 2020

A good course to introduce in some advanced features of Inventor!

By Hugo N

Dec 7, 2020

excelente curso, abre la imaginación del proyectista

By Sebastian L C

Jul 14, 2020

Excelente curso, conciso y muy profesional.

By Gaurang P

Aug 30, 2020

Excellent course Highly Recommended.

By Vallabh S D

May 20, 2020

best course to improve your skills

By Timune V M

May 18, 2021

Very nice course by Autodesk.

