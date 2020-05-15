About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Work with architectural and site elements, element materials, selection sets, and rooms and areas.

  • Create and manage views and annotations, work with families, and develop schedules.

  • Use workflows and processes such as worksharing, exporting and printing, and project maintenance and management.

  • Demonstrate the skills and knowledge required for taking the Autodesk Certified Professional: Revit for Architectural Design exam.

Skills you will gain

  • Autodesk
  • Engineering
  • Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
  • Architecture
  • Autodesk Revit Architecture
Instructor

Offered by

Autodesk

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Design Modeling, Modeling, and Model Documentation

8 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 105 min), 12 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Families, Documentation, Views, and Revit Project Management

8 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 82 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes

REVIEWS FROM AUTODESK CERTIFIED PROFESSIONAL: REVIT FOR ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN EXAM PREP

