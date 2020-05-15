Prove to potential employers that you’re up to the task by becoming an Autodesk Certified Professional. This online course from Autodesk prepares you by offering an overview of skills that match what is covered in the Autodesk Certified Professional: Revit for Architectural Design exam. The video lessons are structured to match the exam’s objective domains and follow the typical workflow and features of the Autodesk® Revit® Architecture software, including sections on modeling and materials, families, documentation, views, and Revit project management. In the course, you'll review advanced modeling architectural topics and work with walls, floors, roofs, ceilings, stairs, columns, and rooms. You'll also gain an understanding of exam topics such as family categories and types, phases and design options, schedules, and worksharing. Brush up on selection sets, detail components, color schemes, levels and grids, and much more.
Work with architectural and site elements, element materials, selection sets, and rooms and areas.
Create and manage views and annotations, work with families, and develop schedules.
Use workflows and processes such as worksharing, exporting and printing, and project maintenance and management.
Demonstrate the skills and knowledge required for taking the Autodesk Certified Professional: Revit for Architectural Design exam.
- Autodesk
- Engineering
- Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
- Architecture
- Autodesk Revit Architecture
Design Modeling, Modeling, and Model Documentation
In Week 1, we'll cover the key aspects of starting an architectural project, from importing CAD files to using massing tools and creating views. You’ll get an in-depth review of architectural elements and learn how to work with rooms and areas.
Families, Documentation, Views, and Revit Project Management
In Week 2, We'll start with an overview of content creation and management, with deep dives on families and parameters. You’ll learn about drawing and adding revisions to sheets, as well as printing and exporting them. You’ll learn how to perform collaboration and project management within Revit. Finally, you’ll discover some best practices for conducting maintenance of Revit projects.
I found the course to be very educational and useful. I only wish there had been more peer-reviewed assessments, as that was very helpful.
Very easy to follow course, and full of information, thank you for the opportunity to learn revit.
I feel satisfied taking the course. The instructor is good at his job. I recommend this course to you.
This is most brilliant platform to learn Revit in Detail .All the lecture and excise are very useful in professional life .
