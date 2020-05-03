Chevron Left
4.7
707 ratings
About the Course

Prove to potential employers that you’re up to the task by becoming an Autodesk Certified Professional. This online course from Autodesk prepares you by offering an overview of skills that match what is covered in the Autodesk Certified Professional: Revit for Architectural Design exam. The video lessons are structured to match the exam’s objective domains and follow the typical workflow and features of the Autodesk® Revit® Architecture software, including sections on modeling and materials, families, documentation, views, and Revit project management. In the course, you'll review advanced modeling architectural topics and work with walls, floors, roofs, ceilings, stairs, columns, and rooms. You'll also gain an understanding of exam topics such as family categories and types, phases and design options, schedules, and worksharing. Brush up on selection sets, detail components, color schemes, levels and grids, and much more. About the Autodesk Certified Professional: Revit for Architectural Design exam: The Autodesk Certified Professional: Revit for Architectural Design exam is the recognized standard for measuring your architectural design skills and knowledge in Revit. The certification enables you to showcase your abilities and also signals to potential employers that your skills have been validated. This type of experience typically comes from having worked with the software on a regular basis for at least 2 years, equivalent to approximately 400 hours (minimum) - 1200 hours (recommended), of real-world Autodesk software experience. The Autodesk Certified Professional (ACP) certifications exams can be taken at a Pearson VUE Testing Center or through OnVUE, Pearson VUE’s online proctored environment. Candidates are given 120 minutes to complete a certification exam and should review the testing center polices and requirements before scheduling. Ready to take the exam? Schedule to take the exam online or find a testing center near you on Pearsonvue.com/autodesk. Looking for more skill-building courses? Check out Autodesk’s additional learning resources to help with your learning journey: https://www.autodesk.com/learning...

MR

May 31, 2020

Honestly, this course has been even beyond my expectations! I learned things that I even did not know that we can do in Revit! Revit has everything that designing a project needs!

GS

Jul 3, 2020

This course is really good ,it helps me a lot . I learned a new software from it and it help me to upgrade my skill without going to any academy and institute Thank you.

By rajendra p c

May 3, 2020

Ii is the best online learning platform and gives command on revit architectural ,But hands trainindg required. Tq coursera

By Leonardo N

Apr 23, 2020

Great course to certify your current level of software knowledge, as well as learn and enhance the tools.

By Jony A

Apr 26, 2020

It is one of the best online learning platforms to get better knowledge with variable certificate

By Amina D

May 5, 2020

Good course, teaching a lot of useful commands and general understanding of the Revit aspects. Unfortunately, some of the Quiz questions lagging (even if the answer is correct it was showing that it is wrong). but it was my be 2 times. Some of videos did not provide clear answer for some of the quiz questions. However, overall course is really good!

By Salvador M B

Jun 26, 2020

It was short and concise. The base things you need to know in order to be considered a certified professional or to be ready to take the certification exam.

By Bárbara S

Jun 7, 2020

Excelente curso, ayudó a mejorar mis habilidades utilizando Revit. Muy conforme con los videos y el proceso de aprendizaje.

By Ana G

Nov 8, 2020

Comencé el curso teniendo casi que nada de experiencia con Revit, pero prestando mucha atención a los videos y resolviendo las prácticas, terminé con una noción muy amplia de las capacidades del programa. ¡Sería interesante una sección sobre atajos de teclado!

Muchas gracias por el curso.

By Mehrnoush R

Jun 1, 2020

Honestly, this course has been even beyond my expectations! I learned things that I even did not know that we can do in Revit! Revit has everything that designing a project needs!

By Gurpreet s

Jul 4, 2020

This course is really good ,it helps me a lot . I learned a new software from it and it help me to upgrade my skill without going to any academy and institute Thank you.

By Shataparna D

Jun 18, 2020

A complete & very convenient guidance for learning Revit.It was a great experience indeed.Hail to the Autodesk instructors!

By DILIP K S

Mar 16, 2020

It is one of the best online learning platforms to get better knowledge with variable certificate

By Narayan B

Jun 17, 2020

This course was really of intermediate level as I found myself struggling at times to get my knowledge of Revit design software correct. I reviewed the course material(video and practical solutions) more than once to answer the multiple choice questions and arrived at a good score. Having previously used this software for office work at a real estate company I am contented to be now certified by Coursera also.

By Julia P T A

Sep 14, 2021

I started this course a month and half ago from zero knowledge in Revit. Now, I am amazed about all the things that I can do and how far I would go. It is really important to practice step by step each lesson daily to be a pro. I will keep going checking and researching about the commands to get skills. Thanks a lot, coursera,for this great oportunity.

By R. M S H

Jul 14, 2020

This was a great experience personally for me. Though I had experience in designing models in revit this program provide me such great knowledge which are not very familiar with most number of studemts such as documentation, work sharing, detail components and etc. So i highly recommend you to follow this course without any doubt. Cheers!!!!!

By Daniel M E

Jan 25, 2021

Muy completo y lleno de trucos así como ubicaciones de botones que se hace, además de dinámico, muy didáctico para la profundización de elementos fáciles. Ayuda para la comprensión general del método de trabajo BIM a través de Revit y mejora las mecánicas de flujo de trabajo y objetivos o requerimientos a cumplir del proyecto.

By Flaviana N D

Feb 1, 2021

Great overview of the software with extensive information on the advanced tools. I am also reading the Autodesk book and this course helped me visually understand the book and preactice all learned lessons. This course is definetly a Great way to start learning the software and getting prepared for the exam!!

By Iam J

Apr 11, 2021

This is a perfect course for everyone who wants to enhance their knowledge of BIM software. All materials, videos, and PDF references are very useful and helpful. I'm glad I took this course and completed it with a certificate. Thank you so much Coursera and Autodesk team!

By Luis M G V

Oct 12, 2021

No me esperaba un curso tan completo en tan solo 16 horas. Esta claro que Revit, al igual que Autocad y programas similares tienen infinitud de posibilidades, pero considero que he recibido los cimientos necesarios para realizar toda clase de tareas con la aplicación.

By Marco A A O

Jun 9, 2020

El curso fué muy útil, aprendí muchas cosas en especial las herramientas que se tiene para hacer un trabajo profesional y con mejor manejo se tendrá cada trabajo en el menor tiempo posible.

By Min K

Jul 4, 2021

This course is a perfect course to improve your knowledge about Revit software. It really helps me out a lot. Thank you so much Coursera and Autodesk team!

By Ricardo T Z

Aug 10, 2020

Excelentes ejercicios, pero debería tener un traductor en español o subtitulos en español, muchos términos no se traducen de la misma manera al español

By Sophia A

Jul 26, 2021

Learning something new with Autodesk has really boosted my confidence as i commence my Project Management and Architecture journey. Thank you team!

By ARIF A

Apr 25, 2022

Easy explanations, good details and perfect exercices .. makes a great course . Thank you COURESERA / HESTIM / AUTODESK. Best regards. ARIF Ali

By John P

Dec 3, 2020

THIS IS A GREAT COURSE. YOU WILL ENHANCE YOU MODELING AND DESIGNING SKILLS IN TERMS OF REVIT BECAUSE OF THIS COURSE! THANKS FOR THIS COURSE

By Conrado A

Dec 27, 2020

Excelente curso, he reforzado todo lo que conocía, es un reto aceptable, no es fácil y en verdad aprendes el tutor es bueno explicando.

