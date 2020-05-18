About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Work with structural components, selection sets, and element materials.

  •  Create and manage views and annotations, work with revisions, and set up and manage sheets.

  •  Use workflows and processes such as worksharing, phasing, design options, and project management.

  • Demonstrate the skills and knowledge required for taking the Autodesk Certified Professional: Revit for Structural Design exam.

Skills you will gain

  • Design
  • Engineering
  • Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
  • Architecture
  • Autodesk Revit Architecture
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Structural Components, Modeling, and Materials.

9 hours to complete
25 videos (Total 195 min), 15 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

14 hours to complete

Families, Documentation, Views, and Revit Project Management.

14 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 190 min), 21 readings, 3 quizzes

