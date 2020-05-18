Prove to potential employers that you’re up to the task by becoming an Autodesk Certified Professional. This online course from Autodesk® introduces you to the advanced features of Revit™ for Structure, a tool to support Building Information Modeling and delivery of 3D digital models and related documentation. The course prepares you by offering an overview of skills that match what is covered on the Autodesk Certified Professional: Revit for Structural Design exam. The lessons are structured to match the exam’s objective domains and follow the typical workflow and features of the Revit software.
About this Course
What you will learn
Work with structural components, selection sets, and element materials.
Create and manage views and annotations, work with revisions, and set up and manage sheets.
Use workflows and processes such as worksharing, phasing, design options, and project management.
Demonstrate the skills and knowledge required for taking the Autodesk Certified Professional: Revit for Structural Design exam.
Skills you will gain
- Design
- Engineering
- Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
- Architecture
- Autodesk Revit Architecture
Offered by
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Structural Components, Modeling, and Materials.
In Week 1, we'll cover the key aspects of starting a structural project, from working with linked or imported files to creating a site file and setting up a shared coordinate system. We'll give an in-depth review of structural elements and learn how to work with selection sets and element materials.
Families, Documentation, Views, and Revit Project Management.
In week 2, we'll start with an overview of content creation and management, with deep dives on family categories and types. We’ll learn about views, including calls outs, schedules and dependent views. You’ll also learn about annotation families such as tags, detail components, and repeating. This section also covers revisions and revision systems, as well as the setup and management of sheets. Finally, you’ll learn how to perform collaboration and project management within Revit.
Reviews
This course is very helpful for us to understand about Autodesk Revit, especially on the Structure. I hope I can use the lessons that I have learned from this course. Thank you
it was very fun learning new skills. Need more courses like these.
It was great experience and I brushed up my Revit knowledge and it really helped me to update the skills of Revit Structure
इसलिए यह पाठ्यक्रम सबसे अच्छा है और कई प्रश्न सिखाता है और कई समस्याओं को हल करता है
