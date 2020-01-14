KA
Jan 13, 2020
Excellently styled learning and well taught relevant content for Structural engineers and allied professionals in the built industry who wish to gain in-depth exposure and mastery of Revit Structures.
CT
Aug 25, 2020
The lesson is really helpful, although there are some errors in the questions like the question ask for multiple answers but can only select 1 answer. In general, I learned a lot.
By Kehinde A A•
Jan 13, 2020
Excellently styled learning and well taught relevant content for Structural engineers and allied professionals in the built industry who wish to gain in-depth exposure and mastery of Revit Structures.
By Suresh t•
Apr 19, 2020
this is not eazy to get this certificate , and exam pettarn was very hard . today i feel like good knloage in revit software . thank you coursera and autodsk teachers
By Giuseppe M P•
Mar 26, 2020
I am really happy to have taken this course and to have passed the exam. I hope this can be useful for my career. Thanks Coursera for this beautiful experience.
By Juan F L•
May 6, 2020
Un curso altamente calificado para aprender el uso basico de un software tan complejo. Muchas gracias!
By BABA A•
Apr 26, 2020
c'est un cours génial
By Shriram•
May 22, 2020
Excellent experience
By Francesco B•
Apr 18, 2020
Excellent course, well organized. It shows the Revit software's potential, explaining and treating, in videos and exercises, most of the commands and options that allow you to reach a professional level, although such a complex program requires a lot of dedication and practice.
By Hervin H C Q•
Jun 21, 2020
Excelente curso de #Autodesk by #Coursera, reforzó en gran manera mis conocimientos en Revit y el trabajo colaborativo propio de la metodología BIM. Recomiendo seguirlo por su alta calidad en el contenido.
By Carl C R T•
Aug 25, 2020
The lesson is really helpful, although there are some errors in the questions like the question ask for multiple answers but can only select 1 answer. In general, I learned a lot.
By SHAH R B M R•
Apr 21, 2020
Amazing course training, because they are capture every single scope and content in revit software in the assessment. All participant need focus 100% to success...
By Shashank B•
May 19, 2020
It was great experience and I brushed up my Revit knowledge and it really helped me to update the skills of Revit Structure
By Gabriel F d S•
Jul 13, 2020
SENSACIONAL O CURSO, MESMO JÁ SABENDO MUITA COISA DEU PRA APRENDER COISAS NOVAS E COM ÓTIMA ORGANIZAÇÃO E DIDÁTICA.
By Nayeli C B•
Jul 23, 2020
Very challenging and great course to learn about the structural modelling and design in Revit
By Yogendra s•
Jun 5, 2020
इसलिए यह पाठ्यक्रम सबसे अच्छा है और कई प्रश्न सिखाता है और कई समस्याओं को हल करता है
By Jayesh M•
Aug 9, 2020
this course is very helpful to understand the software and work on it.
By shaik n•
Jul 13, 2020
it was very fun learning new skills. Need more courses like these.
By Muhammad A•
May 12, 2020
this course is very helpful for structural engineering students
By MANCHALA S•
Jun 10, 2020
The course is very useful.and the videos are helpful
By SHARAD S S•
Jul 8, 2020
it really helped me to enhance my software skills.
By Shreesh S•
Jun 7, 2020
Good course if you really want to prepare for exam
By DILIP K S•
Mar 30, 2020
I learned too much extra knowledge about BIM
By Ricardo J C G•
Jun 15, 2020
Excellent course, not easy, but very good.
By Lemuel L•
May 9, 2020
Great training to learn Revit Structure
By MD S A•
Jul 1, 2020
Very good instructor available.
By Nivida P•
Aug 25, 2020
An excellent course.