Chevron Left
Back to Autodesk Certified Professional: Revit for Structural Design Exam Prep

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Autodesk Certified Professional: Revit for Structural Design Exam Prep by Autodesk

4.7
stars
336 ratings
96 reviews

About the Course

Prove to potential employers that you’re up to the task by becoming an Autodesk Certified Professional. This online course from Autodesk® introduces you to the advanced features of Revit™ for Structure, a tool to support Building Information Modeling and delivery of 3D digital models and related documentation. The course prepares you by offering an overview of skills that match what is covered on the Autodesk Certified Professional: Revit for Structural Design exam. The lessons are structured to match the exam’s objective domains and follow the typical workflow and features of the Revit software. About the Autodesk Certified Professional: Revit for Structural Design exam: A successful candidate for the Autodesk Certified Professional: Revit for Structural Design certification has a combination of approximately 400-1200 hours of training and hands-on experience with Revit in a structural environment; is familiar with product features and capabilities; and is knowledgeable in relevant workflows, processes, and project objectives. The candidate can perform routine tasks involved in their job role with limited assistance from peers, product documentation, and support services. The minimally qualified candidate can efficiently set up and manage a project and work in collaboration with colleagues. Additionally, the successful candidate can utilize Revit modeling and documentation tools and methodologies to produce quality deliverables working with minimal supervision. The Autodesk Certified Professional (ACP) certifications exams can be taken at a Pearson VUE Testing Center or through OnVUE, Pearson VUE’s online proctored environment. Candidates are given 120 minutes to complete a certification exam and should review the testing center polices and requirements before scheduling. Ready to take the exam? Schedule to take the exam online or find a testing center near you on Pearsonvue.com/Autodesk. Looking for more skill-building courses? Check out Autodesk’s additional learning resources to help with your learning journey: https://www.autodesk.com/learning...

Top reviews

KA

Jan 13, 2020

Excellently styled learning and well taught relevant content for Structural engineers and allied professionals in the built industry who wish to gain in-depth exposure and mastery of Revit Structures.

CT

Aug 25, 2020

The lesson is really helpful, although there are some errors in the questions like the question ask for multiple answers but can only select 1 answer. In general, I learned a lot.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 96 Reviews for Autodesk Certified Professional: Revit for Structural Design Exam Prep

By Kehinde A A

Jan 13, 2020

Excellently styled learning and well taught relevant content for Structural engineers and allied professionals in the built industry who wish to gain in-depth exposure and mastery of Revit Structures.

By Suresh t

Apr 19, 2020

this is not eazy to get this certificate , and exam pettarn was very hard . today i feel like good knloage in revit software . thank you coursera and autodsk teachers

By Giuseppe M P

Mar 26, 2020

I am really happy to have taken this course and to have passed the exam. I hope this can be useful for my career. Thanks Coursera for this beautiful experience.

By Juan F L

May 6, 2020

Un curso altamente calificado para aprender el uso basico de un software tan complejo. Muchas gracias!

By BABA A

Apr 26, 2020

c'est un cours génial

By Shriram

May 22, 2020

Excellent experience

By Francesco B

Apr 18, 2020

Excellent course, well organized. It shows the Revit software's potential, explaining and treating, in videos and exercises, most of the commands and options that allow you to reach a professional level, although such a complex program requires a lot of dedication and practice.

By Hervin H C Q

Jun 21, 2020

Excelente curso de #Autodesk by #Coursera, reforzó en gran manera mis conocimientos en Revit y el trabajo colaborativo propio de la metodología BIM. Recomiendo seguirlo por su alta calidad en el contenido.

By Carl C R T

Aug 25, 2020

The lesson is really helpful, although there are some errors in the questions like the question ask for multiple answers but can only select 1 answer. In general, I learned a lot.

By SHAH R B M R

Apr 21, 2020

Amazing course training, because they are capture every single scope and content in revit software in the assessment. All participant need focus 100% to success...

By Shashank B

May 19, 2020

It was great experience and I brushed up my Revit knowledge and it really helped me to update the skills of Revit Structure

By Gabriel F d S

Jul 13, 2020

SENSACIONAL O CURSO, MESMO JÁ SABENDO MUITA COISA DEU PRA APRENDER COISAS NOVAS E COM ÓTIMA ORGANIZAÇÃO E DIDÁTICA.

By Nayeli C B

Jul 23, 2020

Very challenging and great course to learn about the structural modelling and design in Revit

By Yogendra s

Jun 5, 2020

इसलिए यह पाठ्यक्रम सबसे अच्छा है और कई प्रश्न सिखाता है और कई समस्याओं को हल करता है

By Jayesh M

Aug 9, 2020

this course is very helpful to understand the software and work on it.

By shaik n

Jul 13, 2020

it was very fun learning new skills. Need more courses like these.

By Muhammad A

May 12, 2020

this course is very helpful for structural engineering students

By MANCHALA S

Jun 10, 2020

The course is very useful.and the videos are helpful

By SHARAD S S

Jul 8, 2020

it really helped me to enhance my software skills.

By Shreesh S

Jun 7, 2020

Good course if you really want to prepare for exam

By DILIP K S

Mar 30, 2020

I learned too much extra knowledge about BIM

By Ricardo J C G

Jun 15, 2020

Excellent course, not easy, but very good.

By Lemuel L

May 9, 2020

Great training to learn Revit Structure

By MD S A

Jul 1, 2020

Very good instructor available.

By Nivida P

Aug 25, 2020

An excellent course.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder