Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Automation 360 by Automation Anywhere
About the Course
Automation 360(tm) is the leading cloud-native end-to-end intelligent automation platform used by the world's top enterprises to automate business processes across systems and applications.
This course is designed to introduce Robotic Process Automation (RPA), how RPA can be used to identify business processes for automation, and how to use Automation Anywhere Robotic Interface (AARI) to automate back office and front office business processes. Experienced and novice RPA developers will learn how to build simple to complex RPA bots using Automation 360 action packages to automate repetitive and mundane work processes to reduce human errors and improve business outcomes....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Getting Started with Automation 360
By Shoeb M S S
•
Sep 25, 2021
Great course to get started with A360!Anyhow in depth explanation of each command should be added to the course.