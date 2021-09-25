Chevron Left
Automation 360(tm) is the leading cloud-native end-to-end intelligent automation platform used by the world's top enterprises to automate business processes across systems and applications. This course is designed to introduce Robotic Process Automation (RPA), how RPA can be used to identify business processes for automation, and how to use Automation Anywhere Robotic Interface (AARI) to automate back office and front office business processes. Experienced and novice RPA developers will learn how to build simple to complex RPA bots using Automation 360 action packages to automate repetitive and mundane work processes to reduce human errors and improve business outcomes....
By Shoeb M S S

Sep 25, 2021

Great course to get started with A360!Anyhow in depth explanation of each command should be added to the course.

