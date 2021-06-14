About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Practical Data Science on the AWS Cloud Specialization
Advanced Level

Working knowledge of ML & Python, familiarity with Jupyter notebook & stat, completion of the Deep Learning & AWS Cloud Technical Essentials courses

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Prepare data, detect statistical data biases, and perform feature engineering at scale to train models with pre-built algorithms.

Skills you will gain

  • Statistical Data Bias Detection
  • Multi-class Classification with FastText and BlazingText
  • Data ingestion
  • Exploratory Data Analysis
  • Automated Machine Learning (AutoML)
Instructors

Offered by

DeepLearning.AI

Amazon Web Services

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Week 1: Explore the Use Case and Analyze the Dataset

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 2: Data Bias and Feature Importance

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Week 3: Use Automated Machine Learning to train a Text Classifier

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Week 4: Built-in algorithms

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ANALYZE DATASETS AND TRAIN ML MODELS USING AUTOML

About the Practical Data Science on the AWS Cloud Specialization

Practical Data Science on the AWS Cloud

Frequently Asked Questions

