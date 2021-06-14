In the first course of the Practical Data Science Specialization, you will learn foundational concepts for exploratory data analysis (EDA), automated machine learning (AutoML), and text classification algorithms. With Amazon SageMaker Clarify and Amazon SageMaker Data Wrangler, you will analyze a dataset for statistical bias, transform the dataset into machine-readable features, and select the most important features to train a multi-class text classifier. You will then perform automated machine learning (AutoML) to automatically train, tune, and deploy the best text-classification algorithm for the given dataset using Amazon SageMaker Autopilot. Next, you will work with Amazon SageMaker BlazingText, a highly optimized and scalable implementation of the popular FastText algorithm, to train a text classifier with very little code.
This course is part of the Practical Data Science on the AWS Cloud Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Working knowledge of ML & Python, familiarity with Jupyter notebook & stat, completion of the Deep Learning & AWS Cloud Technical Essentials courses
What you will learn
Prepare data, detect statistical data biases, and perform feature engineering at scale to train models with pre-built algorithms.
Skills you will gain
- Statistical Data Bias Detection
- Multi-class Classification with FastText and BlazingText
- Data ingestion
- Exploratory Data Analysis
- Automated Machine Learning (AutoML)
Working knowledge of ML & Python, familiarity with Jupyter notebook & stat, completion of the Deep Learning & AWS Cloud Technical Essentials courses
Offered by
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Explore the Use Case and Analyze the Dataset
Ingest, explore, and visualize a product review data set for multi-class text classification.
Week 2: Data Bias and Feature Importance
Determine the most important features in a data set and detect statistical biases.
Week 3: Use Automated Machine Learning to train a Text Classifier
Inspect and compare models generated with automated machine learning (AutoML).
Week 4: Built-in algorithms
Train a text classifier with BlazingText and deploy the classifier as a real-time inference endpoint to serve predictions.
Reviews
- 5 stars69.42%
- 4 stars22.30%
- 3 stars4.67%
- 2 stars2.51%
- 1 star1.07%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ANALYZE DATASETS AND TRAIN ML MODELS USING AUTOML
Very clear explanations. The course is not very difficult, it went really smoothly.
Good course but my doubts are not getting resolved even if i post in deeplearning community.
really good course, direct to the point with aws. I really recommend create a account and review yourself all learning.
Excellent, Thank you Coursera for giving me this wornderfull opportunity.
About the Practical Data Science on the AWS Cloud Specialization
Development environments might not have the exact requirements as production environments. Moving data science and machine learning projects from idea to production requires state-of-the-art skills. You need to architect and implement your projects for scale and operational efficiency. Data science is an interdisciplinary field that combines domain knowledge with mathematics, statistics, data visualization, and programming skills.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.