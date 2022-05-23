About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Modern Application Development with .NET on AWS Specialization
Intermediate Level

Basic Knowledge of AWS. Understanding of the AWS Global infrastructure. AWS IAM, Amazon EC2, VPC & Amazon S3. Comprehension of AWS terminology.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Amazon Web Services

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

9 videos (Total 55 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

17 videos (Total 112 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

14 videos (Total 93 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

11 videos (Total 89 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz

About the Modern Application Development with .NET on AWS Specialization

Modern Application Development with .NET on AWS

