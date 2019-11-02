Welcome to AWS Fundamentals: Addressing Security Risk!
This course will give you an overview of security best practices when developing and managing applications on AWS. The course, created by AWS experts and delivered by AWS Solutions Architects, uses video lectures, hands-on exercise guides, demonstrations, and quizzes to dive deep on concepts about security on AWS. You will learn about the concept of “least privilege” and the AWS Shared Responsibility Model, as well as view demonstrations of Amazon GuardDuty, AWS Secrets Manager, and cross-account access. We encourage IT professionals and leaders who are interested in learning about best practices for securing an AWS environment and applications developed on AWS to enroll in this course. Before taking this course, we recommend you complete AWS Fundamentals: Going Cloud Native (https://www.coursera.org/learn/aws-fundamentals-going-cloud-native). Class forums will also allow you to ask questions and interact with AWS training instructors.