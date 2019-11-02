About this Course

48,336 recent views
What you will learn

  • Foundational security concepts, including basic concepts such as "least privilege" and the "Shared Responsibility Model."

  • Detective controls, including Amazon CloudTrail, AWS Security Hub, Amazon GuardDuty, and AWS Config.

  • Encryption of data at rest, in motion, and best practices for how to store data within and between various AWS services.

  • The AWS Well-Architected Framework and protecting compute resources such as Amazon EC2 and AWS Lambda.

Skills you will gain

  • aws
  • Information Privacy
  • Cloud Management
  • security
  • Cloud Applications
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up86%(5,623 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 39 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Week 2

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 27 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 34 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 24 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

