AG
Aug 16, 2020
The course covers a lot of content and there is a lot of supplementary information that is part of the reading material and must be covered to get a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter.
VV
May 3, 2020
Excellent Experience. Couldn't expect anything better. Both the instructors were cheerful throughout the duration of the course and made me build my colony on MARS. Thanks from Elon Musk as well.
By Patrick T R•
Nov 11, 2019
Lessons were confusing for a few reasons. The bees on Mars idea got old really quickly and didn't seem to relate much. The transcripts were full of errors, and I often had trouble following the narration of the lessons. Quizzes were on topics not covered yet. All in all, poorly executed, I regret to report.
By Alina F•
May 5, 2020
This is one of the worst courses that I have ever done. The scope of new information is significant and these videos and notes clearly cannot give justice to the seriousness of the matter. The course is supposed to explain to beginners all this stuff and not just to list all the available AWS documentation pages. I am perfectly capable to go to the AWS website and read documentation myself - I do not need a course for that. What I expect from the course, is a creative (and I do not mean that ridiculous attempt to make this course “fun” which was, in fact, so awkward that it made me uncomfortable sometimes) approach to explain the material to students who are striving to really understand how things work and not just to sheepishly memorise all those names of the available services. In many ways, this course feels like shining marketing material with a clear goal to attract new clients to AWS rather than educational material for those who try to understand how it actually works and what all this means. Overall, the course feels disorganised, immature, raw, chaotic and sloppy. I agree with other reviewers of the course that quizzes often were rather random and consisted topics which supposed to be either in the future lessons or such details that were not covered altogether.
P.S. Lots of errors and typos in video transcripts ("ash tree" instead of S3, for example) and also quizzes, such as, for instance, JBDC connection instead of JDBC connection (Quiz Week 3, Quiz 2). What about attention to details?
By Alex S•
Aug 14, 2019
There are too many errors in quizes, and however instructors were inspiring and funny, I got not much knowledge. The content of quizes is not matched to course content.
By Andrea F•
Sep 7, 2019
It's a very high level course and more of an AWS product showcase than a course about how to use their best practices/products.
Furthermore tests seems to be disconnected with the content of the studied units
By David G•
Apr 10, 2020
This course was much less useful than the initial course in the series. Too much of the course was learned combing through the AWS web site pointed to vaguely in the related reading section. If I just wanted to read AWS doc, I could do that without a course. Quizzes were not well done, many question weren't addressed in the lectures or directly in the related reading, the answers were only found multiple clicks into the AWS web site.
I also thought the bee problem was not helpful. Would have been much more helpful to use two scenarios to secure: a greenfield application build and a legacy corporate application.
By Josh J•
Jun 26, 2020
Heavy accents, cheesy jokes, and lack of visuals made it difficult to stay engaged.
By Francis F•
Jun 9, 2020
The concepts are not very clearly explained. I had to read the aws documentation to get a better understanding. Insufficient demos to illustrate the use cases.
The usage of the "bees" thingy is interesting but too childish for a serious topic as security
Tests do not reflect the topics discussed on the video.
Suggest this be rewritten.
By Dean E B•
Jun 6, 2020
This was not designed to help learners, it was an AWS grab bag of security resources. A lot of the terminology in the videos assumed familiarity with a wide range of IT jargon I was not familiar with.
I got great value from digesting the AWS documentation, almost nothing from the videos. The quizzes seemed almost completely random.
I was expecting an explanation of of principles and uses of security in the design of a cloud application, this was sorely lacking.
By Shivangi M 1•
Aug 14, 2020
Hong's pronunciation and vocabulary was so wrong that it was very hard to understand. The videos were too small with too much information too hard to remember. The quiz questions were not at par with the videos. Videos were not well explained. They focused on presentation more than explanation. Over NOT GOOD AT ALL.
By Vaughan C•
Apr 16, 2020
There was useful information in this course, but it really should have given more practical examples and showed more of AWS in the videos, instead of spending way too much time talking bees building hives on mars.
One of the instructors was very difficult to understand and even though I'm a native English speaker I had to use subtitles for the first time on a Coursera course, though sometimes the subtitles even matched the instructor's wrong words.
The quizzes sometimes had questions which were not covered in the videos, so wrong answers weren't accompanied with advice on which video to re-watch like in the previous course in this specialization, . It just showed an "incorrect" message.
By Anjali S•
Jun 14, 2020
Not detailed and very vague.
By Alexander F•
May 12, 2020
The first course was much better. There were basically no details in the videos, and very little concrete and useful demos. The bee theme was just annoying and didn't help me understand anything. You can convey high-level understanding without wrapping it up like that. While the first course was also silly, it was so in a way that made it much easier to learn something.
By Nishant N•
Jun 14, 2020
It should contain labs demonstration. The course should be in more depth
By Jaerong A•
Oct 26, 2020
lectures are just too short - no way near enough to help beginners to grasp the concepts. Learners are instead referred to the free online manuals. People with no CS background will suffer since they throw in CS lingoes pretty generously to explain abstract concepts. Learners will then be quizzed for things not properly covered in lectures, or mentioned off-handedly.
By Seb•
Aug 8, 2019
Quiz have been incorrect and you keep getting prompted to carry on even though it hasn't been fixed. I should content should be tested before going live or at least respond quickly on feedback provided by customers
By Kristian D•
Jul 27, 2020
I really think this course could benefit from some more hands-on exercises and practical examples. As it is now, to really benefit from the contents of this course, you have to do your own practical experiments on the side. Also, the female teacher had a very hard to understand accent in some of the videos, and the subtitles had too many errors in them to be useful. They were both very charming though. The quizzes were slightly harder than in the first part of the specialization, which was a very good thing. It forced you to delve deeper into the actual documentation.
By Sakis K•
Oct 7, 2020
No doubts about the technical skills of Hong, but it's hard to focus due to her English and many closed captions are inaccurate. The course needs to be more practical and less of an AWS ad. We already appreciate the platform since we've decided to spend time to learn more about it, so please don't waste our time.
By paul b•
Nov 11, 2020
Hong's english was a little difficult to understand and the english text often didnt match what she said
By Kaido K•
Oct 21, 2020
Teachers only provided keywords but didn't show anything on aws or didn't help to build cognitive understanding. Security is difficult topic and at one point here was too much of information.
By Neha s•
Oct 19, 2020
It's a very high level course and more of an AWS product showcase .
Furthermore tests seems to be disconnected with the content of the studied units.
By Kiril D•
Sep 8, 2020
It was very difficult to understand the accent of some of the instructors - even the transcripts are not helpful. For example, in some places, "S3" is transcripted as "ash tree". The note sections don't add anything to the course besides links to AWS documentation. The Bee thing has gone overboard. Overall the quality of the course is way below the quality of the rest of the courses in the specialization.
By Rafal C•
Jun 18, 2020
Adds little value on top of front page information for each of the AWS services. I would expect AWS to share this kind of marketing tour around their offer free of charge.
By Jan K•
Sep 23, 2019
Test evaluation is buggy, no reaction in the forums.
By ameyaagangal•
Aug 17, 2020
By Faizan A A•
May 16, 2020
Quiz was out synced with topics, also content was not aligned with previous course of cloud native. Rudy was good at explaining things but it was difficult to understand Hong. A tutor should have neat way of pronunciation to keep the interest of listeners alive.