This course will introduce you to Amazon Web Services (AWS) serverless architecture. Through demonstrations and hands-on exercises you'll learn skills in building and deploying serverless solutions.
Introduce AWS serverless framework and architecture in the context of a real business problem
Provide the foundational knowledge to become more proficient in choosing and creating serverless solutions using AWS
Provide demonstrations of AWS Lambda, Amazon API Gateway, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Lex, and other services needed to deploy serverless solutions.
- AWS Lambda
- Amazon Lex
- Amazon API Gateway
- serverless architecture
- Amazon Dynamodb
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
this module is very use full for improve our skils and this plafrom is also very useful for aware the word and impove our skil .very thanks all amazon members
Very effective in learning about Amazon Lex and Lambda that included DynamoDB. Lab exercise is very effective to understand the concepts. Thanks :)
If you already have some experience in AWS, dont do this course. Do it if you wanna start using it and have practically no experience in it. It is a very simple course.
Content is very basic, they need to provide at least explain the topics in depth. But the overall course is really good apart for the depth in topics.
