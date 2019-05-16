About this Course

Beginner Level

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Introduce AWS serverless framework and architecture in the context of a real business problem

  • Provide the foundational knowledge to become more proficient in choosing and creating serverless solutions using AWS

  • Provide demonstrations of AWS Lambda, Amazon API Gateway, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Lex, and other services needed to deploy serverless solutions.

Skills you will gain

  • AWS Lambda
  • Amazon Lex
  • Amazon API Gateway
  • serverless architecture
  • Amazon Dynamodb
Beginner Level

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Amazon Web Services

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Week 1

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 55 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

