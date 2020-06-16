YY
Jun 6, 2020
Informative course wherein you will get an idea about various services used in AWS. I would highly recommend you to take up this work and read all the exercises. They are informative. Thank You!
HR
Apr 8, 2020
Thank you very much for the course. I enjoyed the hands-on. However a high-level flow digram of hands-on would have been beneficial to understand it much better and for quick reference.
By Francisco S H•
Jun 15, 2020
Excellent course, the content and teachers were very good, but I think it would be nice if you let us do the scripts (or at least part of them). Thanks!
By Yacine B•
Apr 30, 2019
Useful for beginners but not very challenging. Gives you a good overall picture of AWS's Serverless offerings, and cleverly put together. But the labs are literally copy and paste. Wish they were a little bit more challenging.
By Christina J B•
Nov 22, 2020
For beginners like me, it was an extremely useful course that conveys, right to the points, extremely well about the various foundational concepts & tools about AWS Eco-system, hence giving an easy entry to the AWS services' world. Very effective in learning about Amazon Lex and Lambda that included DynamoDB. Lab exercise is very effective to understand the concepts. Great course to learn and implement your own serverless AWS solutions, and really makes you think how simple this is, especially where we've traditionally come from. I'd recommend this course for anyone wanting to gain basic understanding of various useful services in modern computing, and don't need to be scared about getting insanely technical, e.g. no real DBA or coding knowledge needed.
By Hawaijar•
Jun 15, 2019
For beginners like me, it was an extremely useful course that conveys, right to the points, extremely well about the various foundational concepts & tools about AWS Eco-system, hence giving an easy entry to the AWS services' world. I intentionally took this course to learn the basics of AWS service before diving deeper to other concepts like Serverless and it serves the purpose well. For people who're already having hands-on experience with AWS services, may feel lighter and perhaps redundant with the course as it assumes and targets at the beginner's level. I'm happy and find it useful with the course.
By Jhordan O G•
May 6, 2019
This course was just right! Easy to follow, interesting and funny! You will learn a lot very fast, with very useful hands-on experience, and definitely not get bored. I will recommend it to everyone interested in approaching the most fundamental AWS Services.
By Prabin P S•
Apr 22, 2020
Very effective in learning about Amazon Lex and Lambda that included DynamoDB. Lab exercise is very effective to understand the concepts. Thanks :)
By Mohamed A A•
Apr 16, 2019
Nice course to start programming serverless aws applications. However, I think it misses something crucial for any business which is "cost", which can be complicated for services such as DynamoDB where the read and writes of items affect the monthly cost. Though, one might find some information in the documentation, it is not easy to know the best practices unless you learn them by trail and error or find someone who has experience with Aws development.
By MD. A H B•
Jul 20, 2020
Thank you very much for the course. I enjoyed the hands-on. However a high-level flow diagram of hands-on would have been beneficial to understand it much better and for quick reference.
I was very excited to do this specialized course. Finally, I did it. I know lots of things about AWS serverless service and hands-on experience. Thanks All of Instructors, they give their best to make easier this course.
By Daniel F•
Sep 3, 2020
Great course to learn and implement your own serverless AWS solutions, and really makes you think how simple this is, especially where we've traditionally come from. I'd recommend this course for anyone wanting to gain basic understanding of various useful services in modern computing, and don't need to be scared about getting insanely technical, e.g. no real DBA or coding knowledge needed.
By LENDRICK R•
Sep 23, 2020
The course was consistent with the idea that "AWS does the heavy-lifting of undifferentiated services." The visualizations (drawings) made an impression and will make recalling how AWS parts are connected much easier. Last, I loved the incremental and "broad-strokes" approach--with the option to inspect code if desired--that ended in tying all the components together--well done. :-)
By Olabode J•
May 2, 2020
Course delivery was excellent. Effectively made understanding concepts 'applied and practical' especially with the relevance of both in-course practical demo and lab work. I like the relevance placed on ensuring concepts connected with the lab work and the overall course goals. And thumbs up guys for the nice goals checklist at the end of each week. I thoroughly enjoyed myself.
By Scott H•
Oct 3, 2019
I enjoyed this class very much. It was relatively quick, simple, and straightforward since they provide any code necessary but it was perfect as a quick introduction to AWS and serverless applications. Difficult and complex classes can also be useful but this course was what I needed at this time. It provided enough for me to adapt it to my needs.
By ABHIJIT S•
Apr 25, 2020
Good Day ,
I sincerely thank Coursera and AWS for this opportunity .
By Romulo M•
Sep 9, 2019
I'm very happy for complete this Amazon's course, mainly because it involves SERVERLESS (Lambda). Thanks to instructors, which made a simple course material, very easy to follow. II will wait other course about serverless architecture, but using PYTHON on lambda functions, instead Node (javascript). More deep.
By Tom M•
Apr 17, 2019
A great introduction to AWS services, but more than that, a lot of fun. The instructors are engaging, particularly Jon and Rick. Some of the lessons are heavy on market speak, but the overall course is well worth the time if you are interested in learning more about AWS and Cloud.
By Taras S•
Mar 28, 2020
Brilliant course to learn from scratch or structure knowledge that you already have. Teachers concentrate solely on usage and teaching of AWS services and with no distraction to math or programming. Labs are prepared brilliantly. Thanks a lot guys for great learning experience!
By Vincent C•
Jul 16, 2021
Superb content in every way. Even sometimes course materials are inevitably slightly out of date or that bugs exist somewhere, with the good walkthrough of CloudWatch, it has proven useful and helping you to get through. Thumbs up to the course and all the people behind it
By Ritesh B•
Aug 24, 2019
The course was very informative. Got to explore a lot of AWS services by actually building a product. The instructors made the whole a lot fun. Highly recommend this course to someone who is willing to start or need to brush up his AWS fundamentals.
By Vaughan C•
Apr 28, 2020
Great course with useful demos in the videos and awesome hands-on labs for practical experience with several serverless AWS services. Definitely the best put together course in this specialization, and for me also the most interesting one.
By German A C M•
Feb 15, 2020
Amazing course!, it would be better to go a bit deeper into the code and how to interact from the CLI, but for starters it well covers most of basic services that are most likely to be used when building real-life applications.
By Krishna P•
May 25, 2020
THIS course is one of most favorite among the 4 courses.learning serverless computing is fun n enjoyable, many thanks to all the instructors, hands on labs are very effective .
thank u AWS and coursera for this amazing course
By Pedram S•
Oct 10, 2019
Greate course to give an introduction on how to use serveless functions together in order to build an application. However, i am hoping to see another more advanced course on the usages, especially related to AI and ML
By Toshiaki O•
Jan 13, 2021
Thank you very much for the great lecture and demo!!!
I was a newbie to AWS, but I feel like I'm getting the whole picture. I would like to go through this course a few more times to get it firmly in my brain. Thanks!
By Abhijit P•
Aug 14, 2021
Very good course to learn about the basics of aws cloud. I have got a clear overview about amazon web services after doing this course. Got to know about amazon lex, cloudfront, amazon s3, lambda and other tools.
By Carlos D G R•
Jun 27, 2021
Highly recommended for those willing learn from a hand-on experience with enthusiastic instructors. Course length is just perfect, examples are straightforward and easy to understand. Highly satisfied!