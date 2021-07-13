Este curso de cuatro semanas se centra en la migración de cargas de trabajo a AWS. Nos centraremos en analizar su entorno actual, planificar su migración, los servicios de AWS que se utilizan comúnmente durante su migración y los pasos reales de la migración.
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
Es un curso muy completo sobre la migración a la nuve de AWS, pero es necesario saber un poco sobre la propia nube antes de tomar este curso
Un curso completo y necesario para comprender los puntos clave para migrar a AWS.
