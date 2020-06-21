KM
Jul 5, 2021
Great content and instructors. I am impressed with how much I learned and how comfortable I got with cloud technology and Amazon Web Services. Thank you very much for the fun and valuable course.
SD
Aug 15, 2020
The course material is really good. Instructors are good too. The labs just need to be a tad bit user friendly. Though the labs are a bit hard, the rest of the course is just perfect.
By Bo J•
Jun 21, 2020
There is a configuration issue with the labs. None of the labs are working. Multiple students have called the issue out in the forum. It does not appear that anyone is moderating this class.
By Ajay•
Jul 19, 2020
Please fix the labs as soon as possible atleast for the future students!
By Yugal M•
May 10, 2020
Labs where lil bit confusing. But the course was so so so better than previous two courses.Looking forward to complete last course as well.Both instructors were awesome.
By Orlando G•
Jun 20, 2020
most labs were not working.
By Christina J B•
Nov 14, 2020
I had learn alot in course 3 and also all 4 weeks in the course about understanding migration, about planning and knowing my current environment, I looked t some services that can help me with my migration, and topic around the act of migration my application.
It’s a revolutionary change because it allows you to develop an application without worrying about hardware, network, database and other physical infrastructure you need to run your application.
By Janet T•
Nov 18, 2019
Great introduction into Cloud Migration. Information was helpful in understanding what services that AWS provides and what they do. I enjoyed the additional resource material and labs. It would also be nice to know what to stud/research after this class and maybe some information on how to pursue certification for AWS.
By MD. A H B•
Jul 5, 2020
This course was very hard for the first time after they explore all things.
It understands all components of migration, especially Robinson and Sean Rinn elaborate very well.
I will recommend to all of take a sit and do this course.
By Awanish V•
Jun 26, 2020
Amazing course!! Gives you a good perspective on how to migrate applications on to Cloud. One thing that can be improved is that Videos are too short for few services.
By Harsha Y•
May 4, 2020
The content doesn't flow well, topics are discussed superficially and it feels like they get repeated
By Yang S•
Dec 30, 2021
No access to lab. And no answers to the correct steps in each of the 6 Rs
By Alexey M•
Feb 9, 2021
Labs contain a lot of bust, videos not effective and not helpful..
By Anmol M•
Feb 26, 2021
More demos in the videos could be helpful.
By Garrett H•
May 5, 2020
Lab instructions need updated/fixed
By Chaitanya M•
May 13, 2020
Labs need to be updated
By Han Y C•
Jul 18, 2020
Labs are very flaky
By Mahmudul H•
Jun 27, 2020
I liked the course except the labs. The labs should be more clear step by step. This should be noted that all who will take the course are not expert in CLI modes or linux commands. So course instructors need to keep this in their mind to make the labs very easy and understandable to all. Anyway, for the theories for this course are very good and understandable. But labs are the main work here.
By Robert S L•
Nov 23, 2019
Hard to say. Overall, AWS needs to become more coherent and consistent with their learning platform like GCP has with an overall look and interaction with AWS platform. The setup and access between Coursera and AWS needs to be more intuitive and less clunkly.
By Izmilia P•
Dec 16, 2020
All your lab instructions are not complete, these made all user confusing. Then the error I found are these labs didn't set score track like in Qwiklabs, so the user become not sure about their lab works. Sorry for my english.
By John S•
Aug 9, 2020
Labs are awful. Wasnt able to get any of them to work and there is no support (other than the discussion boards which may or may not give you help in time you need it) given the coursera structure.
By ACHILLE S•
Dec 30, 2021
Contents are great but this course needs to complete Labs but unfortunately every Lab was unaccessible, on the external labs platform (Vocareum) I alway got "this is not yet published" message.
By Lu Y•
Jan 29, 2022
Contents are good, but the labs are not working during the entire 4 weeks of learning and no response from AWS.
By Firuz T•
Mar 19, 2020
None of the labs worked correctly. There are multiple mistakes in the lab's description and code.
By Nic P•
Sep 30, 2020
Too many errors in the labs.
By PHILIP P A T•
Oct 1, 2020
Needs improvement!
By Vincent C•
Jul 16, 2021
A very structured course for the said title, from concept to hands on, from planning to operating, in what situation to use what methodology, the framework, from server to database to application, from quiz to game to lab to reinforce your memory and understanding, ... Awesome course and thanks to all the people making it happen