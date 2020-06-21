Chevron Left
Back to AWS Fundamentals: Migrating to the Cloud

Learner Reviews & Feedback for AWS Fundamentals: Migrating to the Cloud by Amazon Web Services

4.6
stars
1,912 ratings
272 reviews

About the Course

This four week course focuses on migrating workloads to AWS. We will focus on  analyzing your current environment, planning your migration, AWS services that are commonly used during your migration, and the actual migration steps.  Hands-on labs are available, though not required for this class. Access to the labs is limited to paid enrolled students. You can audit this course without taking the labs. As we dive into each of the services covered in this class, there will be links to documentation where you can find example applications and code samples. This course is also available in Spanish. To join the fully translated Spanish version, visit this page: https://www.coursera.org/learn/aws-fundamentals-cloud-migration-es....

Top reviews

KM

Jul 5, 2021

Great content and instructors. I am impressed with how much I learned and how comfortable I got with cloud technology and Amazon Web Services. Thank you very much for the fun and valuable course.

SD

Aug 15, 2020

The course material is really good. Instructors are good too. The labs just need to be a tad bit user friendly. Though the labs are a bit hard, the rest of the course is just perfect.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 272 Reviews for AWS Fundamentals: Migrating to the Cloud

By Bo J

Jun 21, 2020

There is a configuration issue with the labs. None of the labs are working. Multiple students have called the issue out in the forum. It does not appear that anyone is moderating this class.

By Ajay

Jul 19, 2020

Please fix the labs as soon as possible atleast for the future students!

By Yugal M

May 10, 2020

Labs where lil bit confusing. But the course was so so so better than previous two courses.Looking forward to complete last course as well.Both instructors were awesome.

By Orlando G

Jun 20, 2020

most labs were not working.

By Christina J B

Nov 14, 2020

I had learn alot in course 3 and also all 4 weeks in the course about understanding migration, about planning and knowing my current environment, I looked t some services that can help me with my migration, and topic around the act of migration my application.

It’s a revolutionary change because it allows you to develop an application without worrying about hardware, network, database and other physical infrastructure you need to run your application.

By Janet T

Nov 18, 2019

Great introduction into Cloud Migration. Information was helpful in understanding what services that AWS provides and what they do. I enjoyed the additional resource material and labs. It would also be nice to know what to stud/research after this class and maybe some information on how to pursue certification for AWS.

By MD. A H B

Jul 5, 2020

This course was very hard for the first time after they explore all things.

It understands all components of migration, especially Robinson and Sean Rinn elaborate very well.

I will recommend to all of take a sit and do this course.

By Awanish V

Jun 26, 2020

Amazing course!! Gives you a good perspective on how to migrate applications on to Cloud. One thing that can be improved is that Videos are too short for few services.

By Harsha Y

May 4, 2020

The content doesn't flow well, topics are discussed superficially and it feels like they get repeated

By Yang S

Dec 30, 2021

No access to lab. And no answers to the correct steps in each of the 6 Rs

By Alexey M

Feb 9, 2021

Labs contain a lot of bust, videos not effective and not helpful..

By Anmol M

Feb 26, 2021

More demos in the videos could be helpful.

By Garrett H

May 5, 2020

Lab instructions need updated/fixed

By Chaitanya M

May 13, 2020

Labs need to be updated

By Han Y C

Jul 18, 2020

Labs are very flaky

By Mahmudul H

Jun 27, 2020

I liked the course except the labs. The labs should be more clear step by step. This should be noted that all who will take the course are not expert in CLI modes or linux commands. So course instructors need to keep this in their mind to make the labs very easy and understandable to all. Anyway, for the theories for this course are very good and understandable. But labs are the main work here.

By Robert S L

Nov 23, 2019

Hard to say. Overall, AWS needs to become more coherent and consistent with their learning platform like GCP has with an overall look and interaction with AWS platform. The setup and access between Coursera and AWS needs to be more intuitive and less clunkly.

By Izmilia P

Dec 16, 2020

All your lab instructions are not complete, these made all user confusing. Then the error I found are these labs didn't set score track like in Qwiklabs, so the user become not sure about their lab works. Sorry for my english.

By John S

Aug 9, 2020

Labs are awful. Wasnt able to get any of them to work and there is no support (other than the discussion boards which may or may not give you help in time you need it) given the coursera structure.

By ACHILLE S

Dec 30, 2021

Contents are great but this course needs to complete Labs but unfortunately every Lab was unaccessible, on the external labs platform (Vocareum) I alway got "this is not yet published" message.

By Lu Y

Jan 29, 2022

Contents are good, but the labs are not working during the entire 4 weeks of learning and no response from AWS.

By Firuz T

Mar 19, 2020

None of the labs worked correctly. There are multiple mistakes in the lab's description and code.

By Nic P

Sep 30, 2020

Too many errors in the labs.

By PHILIP P A T

Oct 1, 2020

Needs improvement!

By Vincent C

Jul 16, 2021

A​ very structured course for the said title, from concept to hands on, from planning to operating, in what situation to use what methodology, the framework, from server to database to application, from quiz to game to lab to reinforce your memory and understanding, ... Awesome course and thanks to all the people making it happen

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder