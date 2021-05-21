Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Buy Cloud - Strategies for Cloud Procurement by Amazon Web Services
Cloud computing represents a fundamental shift in the way that organizations operate business systems and digital services. The nature of running software workloads in the Cloud, with on-demand resources, pay-as-you-go pricing and security and compliance requirements make Cloud Acquisition processes very different from traditional IT procurement models.
This course provides an overview of the differences, illuminates the procurement process and its key aspects, the role of key stakeholders in the organization (legal, budget/finance, security, IT, and business leadership) and how to go about planning change management with the digital transformation enabled by the cloud. It explains common pitfalls and best practices, strategies for successful cloud adoption including how to work with cloud providers, and their partners such as the APN, management and governance and success evaluation in procurement and deployment....
By Mim A
•
May 21, 2021
Most Need Course for Cloud Engineers and Cloud Adopters. Excellent COURSE
By STEFANO M
•
Jun 17, 2021
Very useful to understand the customer impact of the cloud adoption
By Adam S
•
Jul 17, 2021
I dont want to do this course!!!! It wont let me unenroll... FIX IT!!!