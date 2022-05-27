Learn how to use Amazon CodeGuru Reviewer to automatically identify issues and vulnerabilities to improve your code quality with our new digital course, Improve your Python Code using Amazon CodeGuru. This course is designed for Python developers who are interested in learning how to use CodeGuru Reviewer to save time and improve their code review process.
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
This specialization is designed to help you master the skills of designing and building cloud-native applications on AWS. We begin with the foundational technical and cloud knowledge that you need to have to build in the AWS Cloud. In the first course, you will be introduced to several AWS compute services, different storage and database offerings that AWS provides, AWS’ networking capabilities, monitoring capabilities and the AWS IAM service.
